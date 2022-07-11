Our family experience at Radisson Blu Punta Cana, an All-Inclusive Resort

Pool Daniel Haddad

Radisson Blu Punta Cana was the perfect family friendly all inclusive set on one of the country’s most stunning beachfront locations. We loved the modern and stylish resort featuring spacious, luxury guest rooms, a long and inviting swimming pool, and a picture perfect private beach ideal for the tropical getaway. Alongside an idyllic setting you'll find delicious restaurants, friendly service, activities for the whole family, and optimal location to explore Punta Cana.

Foam Party Daniel Haddad

Our family quickly settled into their 2 Bedroom Suite which included two large ensuite bedrooms and a sprawling open lounge and kitchen alongside a breezy private terrace. There is plenty of space for those travelling with children and only steps to the resort pool and beach. We spent our days lounging in the tranquil and relaxing lagoon swimming pool which was never busy and an ideal depth for young swimmers. Our children also enjoyed exploring along the palm tree fringed beach while we lazed under the umbrellas, sipping tropical cocktails, and soaking up the ocean views.

Beach Daniel Haddad

The resort's fully equipped Kids Club was great option when our little ones wanted a break from the sun and the energetic staff always put on fun poolside entertainment including a foam party to remember. Dining experiences were delicious at every restaurant and ranged from varied buffets to mouthwatering a la carte options and themed beachfront dinners. We loved that the options changed daily and there were always local specialities so we could taste the flavours of the island.

Dining Daniel Haddad

Check out Kigen for Asian inspired fare, Anthea for a date night alongside Mediterranean dishes, and Blu Wave for casual lunches alongside ocean views.

Radisson Blu Punta Cana is an amazing choice for those looking for an all inclusive resort with a trusted brand that offers impeccable service, luxury suites, and attention to detail at a stunning five star property.