Our family experience at Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort

Note: We were given complimentary stay and meals at this resort

Master Suite Daniel Haddad

Serenade Punta Cana, tucked in a picturesque corner of the idyllic beach destination, is a perfect choice for a carefree and unforgettable family getaway. The modern and sprawling resort boasts a variety of modern guest rooms, optimal beachfront location, and a plethora of swimming pools and luxurious facilities to ensure a pleasurable stay for the discerning traveller. Our stunning Master Suite was ideal for families travelling with children and incorporated a large separate lounge and spacious terrace overlooking the main swimming pools. We loved the modern and luxurious amenities and truly felt at home throughout our stay.

Water Park Daniel Haddad

Days were spent either on the beautiful beach fringed with sweeping palm trees or in one of the many swimming pools ideal for a refreshing dip. The children couldn’t get enough of the adrenaline inducing waterslides or hours at the fully staffed and interactive kids club.

Beach Daniel Haddad

Staff were not only friendly but truly went out of there way to ensure our children and family had a fun filled experience. We loved everything from the nightly performances and energetic foam parties to the kids only pajama parties and the quiet sunset hours on the beach.

Foam Party Daniel Haddad

Dining is a true highlight at Serenade with a plethora of choice and styles of cuisine. The varied and mouthwatering buffet changed each day and had plenty of high quality options. If you prefer to dine a la carte, bookings can be made each morning at their many themed restaurants. Gourmet Restaurant is perfect for romantic date nights and we loved The Cut steakhouse for a fun family dinner alongside irresistibly juicy cuts of meat. O’Livo Italian is a great spot for a celebratory meal or if you’re children love the comfort food as much as ours.

Dining Daniel Haddad

Whether you’re craving an active and lively vacation or a bonding family trip, Serenade ensured we had a dreamy tropical stay at the heart of Punta Cana. A great choice for a Dominican Republic beach getaway.