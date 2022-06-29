Our family experience at Jaya at The Setai, Miami

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant

Tuna Tacos Daniel Haddad

Jaya, located in The Setai hotel, is a must dine spot in Miami Beach. The sprawling venue boasts an intimate indoor dining room and a spacious and stylish courtyard perfect for alfresco dining. The newly renovated outdoor space features a fully retractable roof so you’re dining under the stars and a zen stone filled pool as its centrepiece.

Chicken Tikka Daniel Haddad

Jaya serves up mouthwatering Asian cuisine from a varied and delectable menu created by Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena. We loved the mixture of spices, cultures, and elevated presentation ensuring the diner a taste to remember. We started with the classic “Har Gau” Steamed Shrimp Dumplings and Ginger, one four favourite HK dim sum dishes, and the crisp and flavourful Tuna Tacos using Taro Shell with Avocado, Jalapeño Relish, Radishes and Sesame. For our main courses we couldn’t resist the Chicken Tikka served over charcoal and the spicy and creamy Wok Fried Salmon with Panang Curry, Snow Peas, Shallots, Mint, Thai Basil and Fresno Chillies.

Salmon Curry Daniel Haddad

If you’re dining with children they can also accommodate for picky eaters and ensure the whole family has an enjoyable meal of their choice. Every bite was full of flavour and we loved sharing our food and creative cocktails while soaking in the buzzing and lively Miami ambiance.

Pizza Daniel Haddad

A true highlight of the evening was the live show which included acrobatic performers and even a fire show. Make sure to book a front row table that’s sure to impress. An ideal choice for families, groups of friends, or couples looking for a unique and exciting night out during their stay in Miami.