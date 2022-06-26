Our family experience at SUGARCANE raw bar grill

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant

Scallops Daniel Haddad

Located at the heart of Midtown Miami, just a few blocks from the popular Wynwood District, is one of our favourite foodie spots in the city. SUGARCANE raw bar grill has been a Miami institution for over a decade and still stands strong as a crowd favourite. The inviting and stylish eatery boasts a lush and inviting outdoor area, rustic and relaxed interiors, and an irresistible global menu perfect for sharing.

Branzino Daniel Haddad

We selected a cozy booth at the centre of the restaurant for our family dinner and excitedly ordered a variety of tempting fare from the varied and creative menu.The dishes at SUGARCANE come as they’re ready and are recommended to be eaten sharing style with your party. First on our table was the perfectly charred Shishito Peppers and decadent Hokkaido Scallops with yuzu marinated apple, black truffle, lime and jalapeño. We couldn’t resist trying one of their innovative sushi rolls and delighted in the textures and flavours of the Freshwater Roll.

Chicken Daniel Haddad

As we were dining with our kids, we chose a few family friendly options to share as our main courses including the juicy and flavourful Farm Fresh Whole Roasted Chicken, which was a firm favourite. We couldn’t get enough of the Korean style Beef Short Ribs, and the buttery Whole Roasted Branzino.

Short Ribs Daniel Haddad

For dessert we shared the decadently sweet and creamy “Torrejas” dulce de leche soaked French toast with maple caramelised apples and cinnamon ice cream which was served piping hot in a cast iron pan. Don’t forget to sample a few of their creative cocktails with your meal or share a bottle of wine while enjoying the variety of flavours. It was evident in each bite that SUGARCANE does not skimp on the quality of their ingredients and each dish is made to order with care. A must dine when visiting Miami and a perfect night out with friends and family.