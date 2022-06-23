Our family experience at Moxy Miami South Beach

Note: We were given complimentary stay and meals at this hotel

Moxy South Beach is a fun and energetic gem at the heart of Miami’s iconic Art Deco neighbourhood. We loved the bright and inviting lobby geared towards the modern traveller. Check in with the assistance of the friendly staff or at a interactive kiosk where you will receive a room assignment and keys with the touch of a screen. Grab cuban coffee or spicy tacos from the hidden stand or listen to your daily horoscope in the grafittied telephone booth.

Head to the rooftop for cocktails and sunbathing on the colourful tiled social space or meet friends at their 72 ft courtyard pool boasting private cabanas and killer frozen margaritas. Guest rooms are stylish, functional, and minimal with all the luxury amenities you would expect from a Marriott Bonvoy brand. They are both child and pet friendly, and have rooms suitable for families, couples, or groups of friends.

If you’re craving a day at the beach, grab a few towels and head the five minute walk to the long stretch of sand known as South Beach. Moxy guests receive two complimentary sun loungers per room where you can spend the day swimming and relaxing in the Atlantic Ocean. There is a wide array of restaurants and bars on your front step and the entire area can be easily explored on foot or by using one of the complimentary bikes offered at the front desk.

For those who would rather stay at the buzzing property head to Serena Rooftop for a few cocktails before delving into the most delicious seafood dinner at foodie hotspot Como Como. Whether you’re craving a family vacation or trip with friends, Moxy will ensure all the details are taken care of at their inviting and lively property.

Como Como, Moxy South Beach’s marisquería, is a stylish dining destination perfect for a night out in Miami. We loved the dramatic dining room featuring dark muted tones, trendy interiors, and a semi-open kitchen enticing the diner with the alluring aroma of freshly prepared fare. Start your meal with a creative cocktail fusing unique combinations of flavours and presentation before delving into the delectable menu of fresh seafood and perfectly grilled meats. The tempting menu is comprised of a raw and cooked collection of seafood and shellfish prepared with a modern twist.

Highlights of the menu include the delectable Dressed Oysters, the tender and flavourful “Cangrejo Real” Whole Alaskan King Crab Leg simply grilled with Jalapeño Cilantro Butter and Ancho Chile Charred Butter, and the mouthwatering “Pescado a la Talla” Whole Butterflied Snapper served with two marinades and a Heirloom Baby Tomato Salad.

For those who prefer meat over seafood the juicy and tender Arrachera is a must order and was cooked to perfection. Don’t miss their signature sides with the Roasted Corn cut from the Cob topped with Homemade Roasted Garlic Aioli, Morita Chile and Cotija Cheese being our favourite.

Save room for dessert and sample their take on a fun fondue as the ideal sweet end to an unforgettable feast. One of our favourite dining experiences in Miami and highly recommended for any foodie looking for style, impeccable cuisine, and friendly service in one of the most loved establishments in South Beach.