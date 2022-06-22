Our family experience at Uchi Miami

Note: We were given a complimentary meal by the restaurant

Hama Chili Daniel Haddad

Uchi celebrates modern Japanese fare created by James Beard Award Winning Chef and owner Tyson Cole. The stylish and alluring dining destination serves up unconventional takes on Japanese cuisine using fresh ingredients and impeccable technique. We loved the intimate and minimal setting, buzzing vibe, and friendly service.

Suzuki Yaki Daniel Haddad

Choose from classic nigiri or sashimi options, twists on the well loved sushi role, and creative dishes delicately prepared with a variety of textures and flavours. We loved starting with the light, melt in your mouth “Hama Chili” yellowtail, ponzu, Thai chili and orange, and the crisp and addictive Softshell Crab Makimono with pickled cucumber, cilantro, avocado and soy aioli.

Softshell Crab Makimono Daniel Haddad

The sizzling and juicy Hot Rock is a must order for a indulgent taste of Wagyu Beef and we couldn’t resist the decadent and rich Toro Tartare Gunkan. Highlights from their entrees included the sweet and citrus “Walu Walu” oak-grilled escolar, yuzupon, candied citrus and myoga, and the fragrant, Thai inspired “Suzuki Yaki”.

Hot Rock Daniel Haddad

No trip to Uchi is complete without sampling a few of their handcrafted cocktails or a selection from the impressive sake menu. Dishes come as they’re ready and are served sharing style, perfect for dining with family or friends. The menu also offers diners the option to choose the “Chef’s Tasting Menu” and dine omakase style with suggestions from the kitchen. We loved the social element of the energetic restaurant, encouraging guests to delight in different flavours, share a variety of dishes, and spend a leisurely evening grazing and chatting in the stylish venue. A perfect choice for date night or a weekend night out with friends when you’re craving elevated Japanese fare in a chic and relaxed setting.