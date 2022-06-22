Our family experience at Pelican Grand Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale

Suite Daniel Haddad

Pelican Grand Beach Resort is an ideal choice for your family’s next getaway in Fort Lauderdale. We loved the elegant oceanfront resort featuring modern guest rooms, friendly service, and optimal location. Our Seaside Suite was designed with beautiful beach cottage inspired style and held plenty of space for a family of four with a separate living room and breezy balcony perfect for gazing out onto the Atlantic Ocean.

Our kids enjoyed swimming in the refreshing pool while enjoying ice cold drinks and floating along the shaded lazy river. Guests of the resort benefit from complimentary sun loungers and umbrellas right in the sand, as well as a variety of water sports and beach games.

The clear water is suitable for young swimmers and the resort boasts a long sandy stretch of tranquil beach away from the crowds and tourist scene. We loved the resort’s grand ocean facing terrace where you could sit and read a book or enjoy breakfast from their mouthwatering restaurant, OCEAN2000. The restaurant was also the ideal spot for dinner where they offer fresh seafood and juicy steaks.

Pelican Grand Beach Resort went through a recent renovation introducing a slew of new luxury facilities including their full-service Pure Spa, stunning Atlantic and Ocean View Ballrooms, and luxurious suites to suite the discerning traveller.

Whether you are looking for a quiet romantic vacation or a family trip to remember we highly recommend Pelican Grand Beach Resort for a welcoming and friendly beach hotel. The ideal nostalgic choice where you’ll find old Floridian charm in chic Fort Lauderdale.

OCEAN2000

OCEAN2000, set on picturesque Fort Lauderdale Beach, is the ideal spot for a family meal or romantic evening while staying in the popular vacation destination. We were instantly drawn to the classic and inviting ambiance, cozy booths, and tempting menu brimming with fresh seafood. Start with the decadent Oysters Rockefeller and creamy PEI Mussels in Thai Curry Sauce before indulging in a juicy Cowboy Steak, or creamy Pan-Roasted Sea Bass. Make sure to save room for one of their creative and rich desserts and pair your meal with a tempting cocktail to complete a perfect evening. OCEAN2000 is also open for breakfast where you can enjoy ocean views and gourmet eggs. A great spot for families