Our family experience at Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach

Note: We received complimentary stay and meals at this hotel

Room with 2 beds Daniel Haddad

Kimpton Angler’s Hotel dates back to the 1930’s and is still just as classic and stylish as its early days. Located steps from the eclectic Art Deco district and two blocks from buzzing South Beach you can’t beat the location and sophistication of this boutique property. After undergoing a six-year, $61 million renovation, the hotel is a must stay property in Miami Beach and perfect for modern travellers.

Rooftop Pool Daniel Haddad

We loved the artistic interiors, lush landscaped surroundings, and variety of inviting and stylish guest rooms perfect for the families, couples, or solo guests. Guests are welcome to enjoy both the refreshing rooftop swimming pool and tranquil courtyard Mermaid Pool or take the short walk to the beach for some sun and sand. After a day of exploring there’s no better place to grab cocktails and snacks than Minnow Bar or a delicious seafood dinner at Seawell Fish N’ Oyster. We loved the attention to detail throughout the property, the friendly and accommodating service, and the optimal location for exploring all of Miami and South Beach has to offer.

Mermaid Pool Daniel Haddad

Accommodation options range from classic king or double queen rooms overlooking city views to two and three bedroom lofts and bungalows. Each room boasts chic interiors, private outdoor area, modern amenities, and five star facilities. Guests benefit from complimentary bike rental and an evening wine hour, as well as poolside service and bar. Every corner of the property is beautifully designed and displays modern works of art or alluring interiors. Our family thoroughly enjoyed our stay and found the vibrant property and area an ideal home away from home. If you’re looking for a boutique and personal property from a world class brand you can trust, Kimpton Angler’s is a great choice for your next Miami vacation.

Seawell Fish N’ Oyster

It’s impossible to miss the stylish and inviting entrance of Seawell Fish N’ Oyster while exploring the South Beach area. The relaxed, impeccably designed space boasts a mouthwatering seafood menu sure to please any foodie and is an ideal spot for all day dining or a fun evening out. We loved the lush greenery adorning the breezy terrace and minimal yet comfortable interior where we enjoyed a leisurely family dinner.

Oysters Daniel Haddad

Highlights of the menu include their fresh and mouthwatering Oysters, the decadent Chilled Seafood Terrace with Oysters, Cocktail Shrimp, Lump Crab Salad, Tuna Poke, Salmon Roe, Half Lobster and Pickled Shallots, the creamy Warm Crab Spread, the fragrant Caribbean Shellfish Stew and the perfectly spiced Jerk Chicken with Yucca Potato Puree and Chimichurri.

They also had a Kids Menu which is perfect if you’re dining with little ones and an impressive wine list to go with your delicious feast. Make sure to save room for the sweet and tart key lime pie as a satisfying end to your meal.