Our family experience at Via Emilia 9, Miami

Burrata Daniel Haddad

Via Emilia 9, tucked in a stylish corner of Miami Beach, is a mouthwatering dining spot serving classic Italian fare in an intimate and inviting restaurant. The romantic and ambient dining room is a perfect spot for date night or quiet dinner with family and features a tempting menu full of fresh salads, homemade pastas, an authentic Italian recipes.

Meat and cheese platter Daniel Haddad

Start with a creamy and rich burrata paired with vibrant fresh tomatoes or a delectable platter of meticulously selected meats and cheese served with an addictive and crisp Gnocchi Fritto. Pastas are a huge highlight of their menu with a variety of options and sauces all made fresh to order and cooked a perfect al dente. We recommend the simple yet irresistible Tortellini in Cream Sauce, the fragrant and fresh Strozzapreti with Clams, and the comforting Bolognese Lasagna. We chose to share everything family style and our entire family devoured and enjoyed every bite.

Tortellini in Cream Sauce Daniel Haddad

Pair the meal with a bottle of wine recommended by your knowledgeable server and enjoy the relaxed and intimate setting for a delicious Italian dining experience. Make sure to save room for dessert and try the creamy and flavourful Pistachio Gelato or the indulgent Mascarpone Cheese, Nutella and Pavesini Cookies.

Strozzapreti with Clams Daniel Haddad

An ideal choice when you are craving Italian comfort food comprised of only the freshest quality ingredients. Via Emilia 9 also houses a small marketplace so diners can take home their favourite ingredients, hams, or wines sampled at the restaurant.