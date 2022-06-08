Our family experience at Charela Inn, Negril, Jamaica

Note: We received complimentary stay and meals at this hotel

beach Daniel Haddad

Nestled at the heart of the idyllic 7 Mile Beach, Charela Inn is a welcoming and beautiful family owned boutique hotel perfect for your family beach holiday. We loved the European meets Jamaican decor, comfortable and cozy guest rooms, and friendly service sure to ensure you have a stay to remember. Our room had plenty of space for a family of four with 2 double beds and a sofa bed, a decadent jacuzzi bath, and a breezy private patio just steps from the white sand beach. We loved the private beach facilities including sun loungers beneath the palms and helpful staff who are eager to serve cocktails and snacks whenever your craving hits.

crystal clear water Daniel Haddad

The majestic clear turquoise waters are calm enough for young swimmers and you’ll find plenty of local vendors and authentic food along the long stretch of sand. When our children wanted a splash in the swimming pool we headed toward’s the hotel’s private grounds which boasted a beautiful garden and tranquil pool ideal for a quiet afternoon.

pool Daniel Haddad

Their restaurant Le Vendome was a huge highlight of our stay. We thoroughly enjoyed leisurely breakfasts on the sunny patio, room service brought straight to our patio each lunch, and the mouthwatering dinner service each evening. On Thursdays and Saturdays the hotel hosts live music evenings where you can enjoy jazz infused tunes while delving into delicious fare and tropical cocktails. We were also impressed by their in house pastry kitchen serving authentic croissants and the extensive wine cellar fit for any celebratory meal.

sunset Daniel Haddad

If you’re craving a true slice of Jamaica in a picture perfect setting we highly recommend Charela Inn. They offer a tempting antidote to impersonal resorts and have truly put thought and detail into every aspect of the property and service to ensure all guests feel at home. It’s the type of hotel you’ll return again and again and the staff won’t hesitate to remember your name and preference at every visit.

Le Vendome Restaurant

Set on the picturesque 7 Mile Beach, Le Vendome is a romantic and nostalgic eatery serving mouthwatering Jamaican and French cuisine. We loved the welcoming patio and open dining room ideal for a romantic date night or relaxed meal with family. The friendly waitstaff are always on hand to make recommendations and ensure every dish is served with care. It was evident that quality ingredients and well loved homemade recipes are at the heart of Le Vendome with delectable dishes served at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Sample their buttery authentic croissants, made in the on-site pastry kitchen, with a fragrant coffee for breakfast or delve into traditional Jamaican ackee and salt fish paired with callaloo.

Jamaican breakfast Daniel Haddad

For lunch there are a variety of casual comfort food including Mediterranean inspired pastas and pizzas as well as freshly made sandwiches and juicy burgers. Dinners at Le Vendome were a huge highlight of our stay at Charela Inn and we loved the daily set menu featuring the freshest, beautifully prepared dishes. Highlights include the insanely juicy Grilled Lamb Chops with Rosemary Sauce, the fragrant and flavourful Roast Chicken, and the Caribbean Spicy Pork Loin. We loved the fusion of Jamaican spices and French cooking techniques which created a dining experience to remember.

lamb Daniel Haddad

Make sure to save room for a taste of their decadent desserts and sample their tropical rum punches for a true Jamaican pairing. They also house an expensive wine cellar to ensure you can select the perfect bottle to go with your mouthwatering feast.