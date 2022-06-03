Our family experience at Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica

private balcony Daniel Haddad

Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica, tucked in picturesque Runaway Bay, is an idyllic and lively choice for your family’s all inclusive getaway. The sprawling resort is one of the largest in Jamaica and boasts a plethora of facilities to keep everyone of all ages busy and having fun.

We loved the variety of lagoon pools which never got busy and the options of shallow areas for young swimmers. The colourful water park was a huge hit with our children and there were always a variety of activities in all areas of the resort.

A huge highlight of the resort is the stunning white sand beach located in a private and tranquil bay. The water was pristine and clear and there were a variety of bars located right in the sand where we could grab a cocktail or jerk chicken while enjoying the scenery and sunshine.

When we weren’t spending quality time swimming and relaxing, our children made friends and engaged in a variety of sports and arts at the interactive Kids Club. The friendly staff hosted an ever changing schedule which even included nightly parties for the little ones.

Foodies will love the variety of dining options and the delicious a la carte restaurants including juicy steaks at The Knife, classic fine dining at Don Pablo, a hibachi grill at Mikado, and Italian comfort fare at Dolce Vita. Make sure to book one of the sea facing suites where you’ll be treated to stunning views and plenty of space for a family of four. A perfect choice for families or groups looking for an affordable all inclusive paradise in a stunning Caribbean paradise.