Our family experience at Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, All-Inclusive Resort

Note: We received a complimentary stay at the resort

beach Daniel Haddad

Take your family on a trip to remember at picture perfect Jewel Grande located in stunning Montego Bay. We loved the sprawling all inclusive resort featuring luxurious newly renovated suites and a plethora of world class facilities sure to keep you and your family busy.

pool Daniel Haddad

Days were spent on the postcard worthy white sand beach, lazing in our private cabana or swimming in one of the refreshing and tranquil pools.

splash pad Daniel Haddad

The team offered an abundance of activities for all ages including an interactive and fun-filled Kids Club. Our children excitedly joined a variety of games, educational fish feeding sessions, and enjoyed sunny afternoons at the colourful splash pad.

spa Daniel Haddad

Parents will love escaping to the state of the art spa where you’ll find serenity in a decadent massage and true relaxation in their salt therapy room and mineral pools.

Cricket's Beach Grill Daniel Haddad

Dining was a huge highlight at the resort from a mouthwatering buffet to a wide range of a la carte dining options. We highly recommend the authentic Steakhouse, Le Bouchon, classic Italian fare at Moonstone, the exciting hibachi dinner at Pierside, and elevated International fare at Waves. The chicken served all day at their authentic “Jerk Shack” was irresistible and the kids took full advantage of the ice cream and treats at the Sugar Cane Cafe.

Le Bouchon Daniel Haddad

If you’re looking for a resort that will please the whole family we highly recommend Jewel Grande for an unforgettable family holiday. We enjoyed every minute and loved the local Jamaican touches that made the stay even more special. A fun-filled and picturesque location with service and facilities that gave our family a holiday to remember.