Our family experience at The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail

Note: We received complimentary accommodation and meals from the hotel

The HytheDaniel Haddad

The Hythe brings style, luxury, and world class hospitality to the heart of Vail offering a picturesque and unforgettable holiday for you and your family. As soon as we entered the welcoming and chic lobby we felt we were in for an unforgettable stay. Sophisticated furnishings were fused with alpine inspired details and a cozy ambiance that you crave from a ski vacation. The newly renovated property boasts a plethora of guest rooms featuring private balconies and working fireplaces alongside sumptuous details and luxurious amenities. Our family loved the connecting rooms giving us plenty of space travelling with our young children, and the captivating mountain views from our private balcony were a huge highlight of the picturesque property.

SnowingDaniel Haddad

Every member of staff from the front of house to restaurant and housekeeping went out of their way to ensure we felt right at home and had a seamless stay to remember. If you’re craving a taste of local flavours, Margie's Haas is the perfect all day dining destination whether you stop by for an indulgent breakfast buffet or gastronomic fine dining dinner. Their on site whiskey lounge located within the stylish lobby is a perfect apres-ski stop and our kids loved the evening s’mores session which was complimentary for all guests.

PoolDaniel Haddad

The heated swimming pool and jacuzzi surrounded by snow laden trees is a welcome respite after a day of sightseeing or skiing and the hotel is just a few minutes walk from the heart of Lionshead Village where you’ll find a variety of shops and eateries to explore. We truly enjoyed every minute of our stay and would definitely consider The Hythe a firm favourite for our future trips to Vail. If you’re craving alpine luxury and five star accommodation and service in a stunning property we highly recommend this property for your Colorado mountain getaway.

OystersDaniel Haddad

Margie's Haas

Margie’s Haas, named after the legendary woman who fed the 10th Mountain Division from her valley home, is an alpine destination for gastronomic dining. The ambient and sophisticated setting is accented by inviting booths, chic mountain inspired decor, and a mouthwatering menu sure to please the discerning diner.

Delve into local flavours and a plethora of textures sure to surprise and delight. The delicious menu changes with each season and their talented chef only utilises the freshest high quality ingredients. Highlights of our evening included the fresh and briny Oysters with Bloody Mary Foam, Lemon & Shallots, the refreshing citrus infused Scallop Ceviche, and the insanely flavourful Bison Carpaccio. We also couldn’t resist their creative and delicious vegetarian options including a vibrant Beetroot Salad and the rich and satisfying Smoked Cauliflower Steak.

Our children were pleased with the tempting kids menu options and we loved our family dinners at the inviting venue. Make sure to sample a few of their expertly made and innovative handcrafted cocktails or a bottle from the impressive wine list. A must dine spot for stylish surroundings, impeccable service, and alpine fine dining at the heart of Vail.

