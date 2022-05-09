Our family experience at Grand Hyatt Vail

Grand Hyatt Vail Daniel Haddad

Located at the heart of Colorado’s Vail, The Grand Hyatt is the luxurious mountain getaway we were dreaming of. We loved the secluded and picturesque hotel overlooking scenic river and mountain views alongside decadent accommodation and five star service. The modern and stylish rooms boast private balconies and world class amenities sure to please the discerning traveller. The stunning resort features a tranquil riverside pool heated in the winter and warming jacuzzi ideal after a day in the slopes. We loved the cozy fire pits where our kids roasted s’mores and stayed warm in between swims as well as the inviting lobby where we spent evenings sipping cocktails and gazing at the mountain landscape. Gessner, their on site restaurant, serves mouthwatering Rocky Mountain cuisine and is a must dine spot for foodies visiting Vail. Other five star amenities include a complimentary regular shuttle that takes guests to Lionshead Village and Vail Village for easy access to the lifts or a plethora of dining and shopping options.

Roasting Marshmallows Daniel Haddad

We had so much fun exploring each village from exceptional slopes to the stunning European inspired architecture. You’ll find a huge variety of enticing apre-ski eateries and there were plenty of shops to keep us busy. The kids also found a variety of playgrounds which were extra exciting when it snowed and even a library for when we wanted some time indoors.

Heated Pool Daniel Haddad

If you’re in search of an idyllic and relaxing ski holiday we highly recommend Grand Hyatt Vail which gave our family a stay to remember. From personal details and friendly staff to one of the most luxurious properties in the area. A great choice for the next snow season.