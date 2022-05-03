Our family experience at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Avon, Vail Valley

Note: We received complimentary nights from the hotel

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Avon, Vail Valley Daniel Haddad

Located in picturesque Vail Valley, just a short distance from Vail Village and Beaver Creek, The Westin Riverfront is a beautiful and relaxing choice for a family getaway in the mountains. The tranquil and sprawling hotel boasts captivating mountain views, optimal riverside location, and a welcoming ambiance making you feel instantly at home. We loved the spacious bedrooms and huge one bedroom suites ideal for traveling families.

Private balcony Daniel Haddad

Our decadent suite boasted a cozy separate lounge and working fireplace, inviting private balcony perched above the hotel for optimal views, a fully equipped kitchen, and a sumptuous master bedroom and bathroom. Guest have full access to a state of the art fitness centre and a heated pool and jacuzzis set beside a calming river. We loved roasting marshmallows in the fire pits each evening, socialising in the cozy lobby, and cooking dinners in our suite where we could enjoy family meals at the large and luxe dining table.

Outdoor pool Daniel Haddad

The five star hotel is located adjacent to Riverfront Express Gondola for avid skiers and a free shuttle runs regularly allowing you easy access to Vail Village so you have plethora of choices for the best slopes during the enticing snow season. The friendly staff were constantly on hand to assist with any requests and can help your family arrange activities from fun hikes to lift passes and ski lessons, or even fishing during the spring season. We loved the scenic path located just behind the hotel where we could leisurely stroll along the riverside and enjoy the serene views and mountainous surroundings.

Jacuzzi Daniel Haddad

A stunning escape and a perfect way to discover the alluring Colorado Rocky Mountains with one of the most trusted brands in hospitality. If you’re looking for a luxurious and comfortable stay, amazing location, and impeccable service for your family with easy access to Vail and Beaver Creek, make sure to check out The Westin Riverfront for your next family ski vacation.