Our family experience at The St. Regis Mexico City

Note: We received complimentary nights stay and meals from this hotel

The St. Regis Mexico City Daniel Haddad

Stay at the best address in Mexico City and treat your family to an unforgettable experience in one of the most vibrant cities in North America. The St. Regis Mexico City is located on the beautiful tree lined Reforma Boulevard and boasts some of the best views from it’s towering property. From the moment we set foot in the lobby we knew we would have a five star stay to remember.

Bloom Garden Daniel Haddad

The staff have ensured children will be ecstatic throughout their stay from a dedicated little ones check-in service, to candy carts, treats, and personalised details. We instantly fell for our decadent suite boasting wraparound floor to ceiling windows, a spacious separate lounge and bedroom, and a deep indulgent bath perfect after a day of sightseeing. The St. Regis went above and beyond for our kids by setting up an in suite tent complete with flashlights, activity books, and signature plush toys. The icing on the cake was the personal candy cart right in our room which had our kids jumping for joy.

Kids Room Daniel Haddad

Dining was a luxurious experience at The St. Regis Mexico City from gourmet breakfasts and delectable afternoon teas at Bloom Garden, to mouthwatering dinners on the outdoor terrace at Diana. The service was of the highest standard throughout the hotel and our personal butler ensured we had everything from ice and snacks in our room to assisting with transport and dinner reservations. Mexico City’s historic sights, stylish eateries and cafes, and abundant shopping were within easy reach from the hotel’s front steps.

If you’re craving a luxury city break where you know you’ll have the best service, five star amenities and accommodation, and exquisite grandeur from start to finish, The House of Astor comes highly recommended.

Octopus Daniel Haddad

Diana Restaurant

Diana is a chic and welcoming dining destination located at the luxurious St. Regis Mexico City. Choose from a decadent booth in the grand dining room or an enticing table on their outdoor terrace boasting enigmatic city views. We loved the varied menu brimming with Mexican flavours, fresh seafood, juicy steaks and burgers, and plenty of healthy options. Head there for one of the best breakfasts in town complete with indulgent hot chocolate and gourmet French toast or stop by at sunset for dinner with the family.

Highlights off the menu include the tender and flavourful Fried Octopus with Adobo and Roasted Chillies, the melt in your mouth Beef Tenderloin, and the rich and irresistible Mexico cake. Make sure to get suggestions for an ideal wine pairing or sip a few of their artisanal cocktails for the perfect evening in the vibrant city. A must dine spot for five star service, mouthwatering dishes, and a memorable experience.