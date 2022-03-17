Our family experience at Rosas & Xocolate Boutique Hotel + SPA, Merida

Hungry Hong Kong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X64Ld_0ehQCxv900
Rosas & Xocolate Boutique Hotel + SPA, MeridaDaniel Haddad

Merida, a vibrant historical city located in the Yucatan Peninsula, was one of our favourite stops in Mexico. We instantly fell for the historic architecture, rich food culture, and friendly locals. Rosas & Xocolate, set on the stylish Paseo de Montejo, is one of the city’s most charming and stunning properties.  Set amongst stylish restaurants and boutiques you can’t help but fall for the tranquil, tree lined boulevard and the captivating bright pink property. Every corner of Rosas & Xocolate invites the guest to relax and unwind. Beautiful details adorn each corner and you can see that thought and care went into the selection of each plant, tapestry, and painting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMUh6_0ehQCxv900
roomDaniel Haddad

Restored from two historic mansions the unique property is a beautiful fusion of Merida’s past and an artistic and visionary present. We loved our decadent guest room just steps from the hotel’s serene and photogenic swimming pool. The plush beds ensured a restful sleep and we enjoyed decadent afternoons in the deep and rustic open air bathtub. Each morning we indulged in breakfast at the hotel’s front patio, watching the world go by while delving into fluffy pancakes and artisanal eggs and coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BT9rf_0ehQCxv900
breakfastDaniel Haddad

Rosas & Xocolate is optimally located to explore the beauty of Merida. Stroll along the Paseo de Montejo and become captivated by the old world mansions and eclectic boutiques. Stop in the city’s most famous ice cream shop or pick up a few souvenirs from the nearby market. If you’re looking for a unique fusion of Asian and Mayan fare, check out Maya de Asia, the hotel’s sister restaurant. There’s an abundance of culture, history, and sights to be explored while visiting Merida and Rosas & Xocolate will ensure a five star home away from home.

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

