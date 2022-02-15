Our family experience at Moon Palace The Grand Cancun All-Inclusive Resort

Moon Palace The Grand Cancun Daniel Haddad

Moon Palace the Grand packs luxury, fine dining, beachfront location, interactive entertainment, and family friendly fun all in one sprawling five star resort. The world class property features luxurious guest rooms, an abundance of modern world class facilities, and impeccable service. Choose from a variety of refreshing free form swimming pools, play in a state of the art arcade, or join a spin class with one of the fun instructors. Indulge in a heavenly massage or jet down an adrenaline inducing water slide. Sample Italian, French, and Mexican fare all in one day and enjoy a live show at the end of the night. Have the concierge book a fun day trip or just lounge beside the pool with a margarita in hand. The all inclusive program includes everything you need and more as well as an option for VIP upgrades and exclusive dining options.

As soon as you enter the resort you know you’ll be spoilt for the entire stay. We spent our days lazing beneath the palm trees admiring the ocean views while staff prepared fresh cold coconuts. Afternoons were spent at the waterpark with a variety of slides and splash pads for all ages, a relaxing lazy river, and even a wave pool where you can try your hand at surfing our boogie boarding. After a dip in our private jacuzzi tub, the kids headed to the games room while we grabbed a glass of sparkling wine and enjoyed live piano music.

Meal times are an exciting highlight at Moon Palace with over ten dining venues to please your palate. When we weren’t indulging in room service or poolside dining we were treated to refined restaurants and cuisines from all over the world. Tavola served classic Italian fare in a stylish setting and we highly recommend JC Steakhouse for some of the best cuts of steak in Cancun. You can’t beat the Middle Eastern fare and entertaining belly dancers at Habibi and make sure to sample the elegant Mexican fare at Casa Mia. If you’re craving seafood El Caribeno is a great choice and don’t miss out on the 24 hour Boulangerie serving decadent cakes and sweets alongside perfectly crafted cappuccinos and delicious sandwiches. Not only do you have a vast variety of dining options but you’ll find a variety of stylish spaces to enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine too. Spend your days at the swim up bar or check out the night club for a fun night out. Grab a selection of Spanish tapas and sangria at Tapas y vino or head to the hidden speakeasy for an old fashioned.

The attentive staff ensured we were never left without a towel, drink, or assistance when needed. If you don’t have children there are an abundance of Adults-Only facilities to ensure you either have a quiet or party filled stay, depending on what you are looking for. The varied style and numerous options ensured we were never bored and left us wanting to return as soon as we departed.

Beef Carpaccio Daniel Haddad

JC Steakhouse

Feast on mouthwatering juicy steaks, decadent seafood, and indulgent desserts in this chic and welcoming Steakhouse at Moon Palace The Grand. We loved the buzzing ambiance, dark woodsy interiors, and friendly service during our dinner at the popular venue. Their impressive display, featuring different cuts of juicy steak, is sure to please any meat lover. We started with the fresh Indianapolis Shrimp Cocktail, and the delicate and perfectly seasoned Beef Carpaccio. The Picanha was grilled to an ideal medium rare as ordered and the seabass was fresh, fragrant and full of flavour. Our family enjoyed every bite including the kids who were treated to their own mini steaks and addictive cheese burgers. Save room for the rich and satisfying brownie and pair your meal with a bottle of wine or their signature cocktails for the perfect dining experience during your stay.

Pizza Daniel Haddad

Tavola

We did not expect to sample authentic and mouthwatering Italian fare in Cancun, but Casa Mia met all our expectations and more. The stylish and light venue featured inviting booths and elegant tables perfect for date night or a family meal. Their mouthwatering menu makes it hard to choose from, brimming with freshly prepared pastas and piping hot wood fired pizzas. We loved starting with the fragrant mussels before feasting on a variety of their irresistible main courses. The fresh and creamy Ravioli stuffed with Goat Cheese and Mushrooms sautéed with Sage, Clams and Butter was a true highlight and we couldn’t get enough of the flavourful Lorenza Pizza using Wild Mushrooms Sautéed with Garlic, Peperoncino and Fresh Mozzarella. Our kids loved their traditional bolognese sauce and the staff were friendly, always willing to cater to our children’s specific tastes. A great lunch or dinner spot set at the heart of Moon Palace The Grand.

Fried Fish Daniel Haddad

El Caribeno

El Caribeno is the perfect poolside dining destination for seafood lovers staying at Moon Palace The Grand. We loved the choice of indoor and outdoor seating, relaxed ambiance, and island vibes menu. Whether you’re craving healthier options or addictive tacos you’ll find it on the varied and mouthwatering menu. Highlights of our lunch included the refreshing, citrus infused Fish & Shrimp Aguachile, the tender Char-Grilled Octopus with Adobo Sauce, and the fragrant Fried Whole Fish. We found the dishes were ideally sized to share family style and tasted even better paired with a tropical cocktail. Our go-to lunch spot while staying at Moon Palace The Grand.

Braised Short Rib Daniel Haddad

Casa Mia

We visited Casa Mia during our stay at Moon Palace and sampled Mexican fine dining in an elegant and ambient setting. We loved the authentic decor and tempting menu full of regional specialities. Our waiter was quick to help us navigate the menu recommending dishes based on our taste and pairing our meal with the perfect cocktails and wine. Highlights of our dinner included the flavourful Mushroom Tamal, the Spicy Honey-Glazed Salmon, and the fall off the bone Braised Short Rib. Our kids also loved sampling the new flavours and the staff were happy to accommodate if they felt like swapping anything for the classic children’s menu dishes. We loved being able to have an authentic Mexican dining experience during our stay at Moon Palace The Grand.

Grilled Lamb Chops Daniel Haddad

Habibi

Habibi brings you a lively and entertaining dining experience while staying at Moon Palace The Grand. Delve into fragrant Lebanese fare and perfectly spiced meats alongside handcrafted cocktails and impressive wine options. We loved the stylish yet relaxed setting ideal if you’re travelling with a group and looking for an atmospheric dinner venue. Each evening diners are treated to a live dance show during their authentic meal. Highlights of our dinner included the delectable cold and warm Mezze, the juicy Grilled Lamb Chops, and honey dipped Baclava. One of our favourite restaurants during our stay at the five star resort.