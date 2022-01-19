Our family experience at the American Museum of Natural History

Shark Exhibit Daniel Haddad

The American Museum of Natural History is a must visit for families. One of the most iconic attractions in NYC, you’ll find a plethora of exhibitions, towering dinosaur bones, and ever changing special displays to keep you and your children interested. We spent several hours exploring the space and felt like there was still so much to see. Our children couldn’t enough of the prehistoric dinosaur halls, the lifelike Animals of Africa displays, and of course, the iconic all encompassing blue whale.

Interactive elements throughout the museum allowed them to work on their reading skills while learning new facts and recognising species they’ve encountered through their travels. The seasonal special exhibits were a true highlight. We were blown away by the Hayden Planetarium Space Show ‘Words Beyond Earth” and the lifelike Sharks Exhibition, which let up get up and personal with facts and reanimations of the intimidating animal, was a fun and exciting time for our kids.

Museum Daniel Haddad

We also watched the giant-screen film ,Sea Lions, which taught us all about the importance of preserving habitats and gave us a glimpse of why species are becoming endangered. Every element of our visit was such a perfect way to spend a day as a world schooling family and kept every member of our family interested and enthralled. Put this on the top of your must do list next time you visit NYC.

The American Museum of Natural History currently requires you to book tickets in advance with an allocated time slot and children over five years old must be vaccinated to visit. If you’re not yet vaccinated they offer vaccines right under the Blue Whale.