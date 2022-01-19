New York City, NY

Our family experience at the American Museum of Natural History

Hungry Hong Kong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jw2S4_0dpyesAz00
Shark ExhibitDaniel Haddad

The American Museum of Natural History is a must visit for families. One of the most iconic attractions in NYC, you’ll find a plethora of exhibitions, towering dinosaur bones, and ever changing special displays to keep you and your children interested. We spent several hours exploring the space and felt like there was still so much to see. Our children couldn’t enough of the prehistoric dinosaur halls, the lifelike Animals of Africa displays, and of course, the iconic all encompassing blue whale.

Interactive elements throughout the museum allowed them to work on their reading skills while learning new facts and recognising species they’ve encountered through their travels.  The seasonal special exhibits were a true highlight. We were blown away by the Hayden Planetarium Space Show ‘Words Beyond Earth” and the lifelike Sharks Exhibition, which let up get up and personal with facts and reanimations of the intimidating animal, was a fun and exciting time for our kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dpoZ_0dpyesAz00
MuseumDaniel Haddad

We also watched the giant-screen film ,Sea Lions, which taught us all about the importance of preserving habitats and gave us a glimpse of why species are becoming endangered. Every element of our visit was such a perfect way to spend a day as a world schooling family and kept every member of our family interested and enthralled. Put this on the top of your must do list next time you visit NYC.

The American Museum of Natural History currently requires you to book tickets in advance with an allocated time slot and children over five years old must be vaccinated to visit. If you’re not yet vaccinated they offer vaccines right under the Blue Whale.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# museum# newyork# history# familytravel# amnh

Comments / 0

Published by

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

854 followers

More from Hungry Hong Kong

New York City, NY

Our family experience at Antoya Korean BBQ New York

We were so excited to discover an area of Korean restaurants during our time in New York City and absolutely loved the authenticity and mouthwatering menu at Antoya. The buzzing and inviting venue, which was awarded a Bib Gourmand in Michelin’s 2021Restaurant Guide, features modern decor, impeccable service, and an irresistible menu full of high quality cuts of meat. We loved the wide cozy booths perfect for families or groups of friends, and the ambiance brought us right back to evenings in Seoul.

Read full story

Our family experience at Lure Fishbar New York

Make your way down the steps of this SoHo eatery and enter a nautical oasis, perfect for those who love seafood. We loved the dark ambient decor, cozy booths, and friendly service alongside a mouthwatering menu of decadent fare. Their inviting and knowledgeable staff are always on hand to recommend the freshest and best options for the evening and the talented chef goes out of his way to add flair and opulence to every dish. Start your meal with one of their expertly made house cocktails, “The Diplomat’ being our favourite, while browsing the food menu.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Our family experience at Isla New York

Set in the modern and centrally located Hendricks hotel, Isla is the perfect destination for a night out in New York City. Upon entering we were instantly drawn to the intimate ambiance, stylish interiors, and enticing menu. We started our evening with their Vermouth Service where you can choose from a variety of Vermouths served either on the rocks or with soda, and then choose to add a garnish of lemon peel, orange peel or olives. The perfect way to wet your appetite while browsing the menu.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Our experience at La Grande Boucherie New York

Step into a slice of Paris at the heart of Midtown. La Grand Boucherie is an inviting and authentic French brasserie set in buzzing New York City. We loved the authentic decor, inspired menu, and impeccable service. Boasting a vibrant outdoor seating area and intimate indoor booths, you can visit for any occasion and sample the indulgent fare.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Our experience at Her Name Was Carmen in SoHo, New York

Her Name Was Carmen is a lively and vibrant dining destination embodying the Latin American spirit. The stylish and intimate space invites the discerning diner to take a journey through traditional flavours, innovative recipes, and fine ingredients while enjoying the ambiance and nostalgic mood of the unique restaurant.

Read full story
1 comments

Our family experience at Boqueria SoHo New York

Boqueria, one of SoHo’s most popular and buzzing restaurants, is the ideal spot for a night out in New York City. Delve into a wide array of mouthwatering Spanish fare and creative cocktails while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere with friends or family.

Read full story

Our family experience at the Magic Castle Hotel Los Angeles

Stay at the heart of Hollywood and have a one of a kind family experience at the Magic Castle Hotel. We loved the retro Los Angeles vibes, spacious suites, and friendly service alongside optimal location for sightseeing. Our comfortable one bedroom suite featured a full kitchenette, large dining area and separate lounge, cozy bedroom, and outdoor balcony. There was plenty of space for our couch to fold out into a sofa bed for the kids and we felt right at home in the apartment like accommodation.

Read full story
California State

Our family experience at Hotel Erwin Venice Beach California

Venice Beach is one of our favourite areas in Los Angeles and Hotel Erwin is at the heart of the vibrant area. The welcoming and stylish boutique hotel is just steps from the bustling beach boardwalk and perfect for families or friends looking for large suites and modern comfort during their stay.

Read full story

Our family experience at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles is a stylish and luxurious sanctuary at the heart of Beverly Hills. The high standard of service was evident from the moment we set foot in the grand entrance and the staff ensured we could expect world class five star service throughout our stay.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Our family experience at The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows San Diego

The Lafayette Hotel is an iconic property at the heart of San Diego. We loved the retro yet stylish design, nostalgic feel and inviting ambiance ensuring a relaxing city getaway. We stayed in one of their modern pool access guest rooms which surround the alluring Olympic size swimming pool.

Read full story
Rancho Mirage, CA

Our family experience at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa

The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & SpaDaniel Haddad. Set in 360 acres in the Palm Springs desert, adjacent to the iconic Coachella Valley, is the picturesque and idyllic Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa. The sprawling resort is insanely awe inspiring from the minute you drive through the entrance and encompasses all the perfect ingredients for an unforgettable family trip.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Our family experience at La Jolla Shores Hotel, San Diego

La Jolla Shores Hotel expertly captures the laid back Southern Californian vibe and prime beachfront real estate creating a tranquil and picturesque refuge on one of San Diego’s most enviable locations. We loved the washed seaside inspired interiors, idyllic terracotta courtyards, and being steps from the sandy shores.

Read full story

Our family experience at Daedo Sikdang Korean BBQ Los Angeles

Daedo, famous for their Korean ribeye steak, was established in 1964 and consistently serves mouthwatering cuts of beef expertly grilled and beautifully served. Famous for their legendary cuts of certified Angus Beef Prime, and the manner in which the chefs trim the unnecessary fat from each steak creating a juicy and tender serving for the discerning diner. We loved the modern and minimal decor alongside state of the art grills on each table and the impeccable service assisting in grilling each order to perfection.

Read full story

Our family experience at Andaz San Diego

Andaz is a stylish and modern oasis set at the heart of San Diego’s downtown area. We loved the sleek design, welcoming five star service, and comfortable guest rooms perfect for those craving a luxurious property. The location is great for those looking to sample the city’s restaurants and bars and just a short drive to San Diego’s popular beaches and eclectic neighbourhoods. Their connecting rooms made it easy if you’re travelling with kids and we loved the refreshing and beautiful rooftop pool complete with panoramic city views and private cabanas where you can spend a relaxing day.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Our family experience at Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara

Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara, an idyllic sanctuary surrounded by picturesque scenery, is located a short drive from downtown San Diego and is an ideal family getaway. The luxurious property features elegant suites, family friendly facilities, irresistible dining venues, and sprawling grounds where you can swim, play, and enjoy time as a family. We loved our huge 2 Bedroom Villa featuring large en-suite bedrooms, grand bathrooms with deep baths, a spacious lounge and dining area, fully equipped kitchen, and beautiful outdoor balconies. Our children were welcomed with a fun and sweet array of amenities and we were even able to order supplies from their Pantry so we could cook and bake in our villa. The amazing kitchen staff prepared ready made cookie dough, a pizza making set, and even a s’mores kit to be enjoyed beside their cozy fire pits. All we had to do was follow the instructions for an evening of delicious fare and the kids had so much fun with the preparations.

Read full story

Our family experience at Le Parc Suite Hotel Los Angeles

Find a comfortable and stylish home away from home in the vibrant West Hollywood area at Le Parc Suite. The vibrant and inviting property is located just off Melrose and walking distance to a plethora of eclectic shops and trendy cafes and eateries. We loved our spacious suite complete with sophisticated retro decor, a large master bedroom and separate lounge area, useful kitchenette, and cute balcony overlooking the leafy residential street. The boutique hotel also boasts a relaxing rooftop pool and patio, amazing service from the helpful staff, and delicious classic American fare served at their in house restaurant, Knoll. A great choice for both long and short term stays, especially if you’re looking for spacious accommodation in one of our favourite areas in LA.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Our family experience at Dowling’s at The Carlyle New York

Dowling’s at the Carlyle, located in the luxurious Rosewood Hotel, was one of the most mouthwatering dining experiences while staying in New York City. The elegant and sophisticated dining room instantly draws you in and creates a private and intimate ambiance for the discerning diner. Service is impeccable throughout your meal bringing back a sense of old world New York charm and we loved the menu of elevated modern American cuisine.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Our family experience at Margaritaville Resort Times Square New York

Margaritaville has opened its doors in Times Square and brought all the good time vibes, lively ambiance, and amazing service to the heart of NYC. The modern and tropical themed hotel features modern guest rooms, stylish details, and amazing NY skyline views. We were instantly awed by our decadent suite which was one of the biggest we’ve seen in the city. The separate lounge and master bedroom meant families who are travelling with children will have plenty of space and the wraparound windows allowed panoramic views from day to night.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy