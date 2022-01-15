Our family experience at Antoya Korean BBQ New York

Antoya Korean BBQ New York Daniel Haddad

We were so excited to discover an area of Korean restaurants during our time in New York City and absolutely loved the authenticity and mouthwatering menu at Antoya. The buzzing and inviting venue, which was awarded a Bib Gourmand in Michelin’s 2021Restaurant Guide, features modern decor, impeccable service, and an irresistible menu full of high quality cuts of meat. We loved the wide cozy booths perfect for families or groups of friends, and the ambiance brought us right back to evenings in Seoul.

We started with an array of classic Korean side dishes and the friendly team introduced us to some of their signature dishes including addictive “Nokdu Jeon” Mung Bean Pancake with Bacon, fluffy “Gyeran” Egg Souffle with Truffle, and satisfying “Beoseot Japchae” Stir Fried Glass Noodles with Mixed Vegetables.

Antoya Galbi Daniel Haddad

Highlights of the menu were the mouthwatering selection of high quality beef and must orders include the flavourful “Kkotsal” Sliced Prime Short Ribs, the melt in your mouth “Kkotdeungsim” Prime Rib Eye, and the perfectly marinated “Antoya Galbi” Korean Traditional Short Ribs. All the cuts of beef were grilled to perfection at our table and our waitress was able to recommend the best sauces and accompaniments to go with each order.

Make sure to pair your meal with a soju cocktail or bottle of their smooth artisanal soju for the full experience, we recommend the Seoul Night Korean Artisanal Soju. A great choice for a fun night out with friends or engaging family dinner during your stay in New York.