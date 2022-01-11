Our family experience at Lure Fishbar New York

oysters Daniel Hadddad

Make your way down the steps of this SoHo eatery and enter a nautical oasis, perfect for those who love seafood. We loved the dark ambient decor, cozy booths, and friendly service alongside a mouthwatering menu of decadent fare. Their inviting and knowledgeable staff are always on hand to recommend the freshest and best options for the evening and the talented chef goes out of his way to add flair and opulence to every dish. Start your meal with one of their expertly made house cocktails, “The Diplomat’ being our favourite, while browsing the food menu.

Recommended appetisers include the creamy Deviled Eggs with Crispy Oysters and American Caviar, the addictive Crispy Sushi Rice with with Spicy Tuna and Uni Jalapeño, the delicate and flavourful Kanpachi Sashimi with Wasabi Leaf and Ponzu and a selection of their fresh Signature Oysters. For main courses we highly recommend the indulgent Sea Urchin Bucatini with Blue Crab, Toasted Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper and Pane Grattato and the Branzino St. Tropez with Whipped Potatoes, Spinach, Crispy Capers and Citrus Brown Butter

Sea Urchin Bucatini Daniel Haddad

Families will feel welcome at the elegant restaurant where kids can feast on juicy burgers, freshly prepared pastas, or tweak one of the dishes to suit their palates. Make sure to ask the sommelier for advice on the ideal wine pairing for your dinner, and your meal is not complete without trying at least a few options from the irresistible dessert menu, the Deep Dish Cookie and classic Cheese Cake were our personal favourites.

The ambient venue also boasts a lively bar area and enticing seafood bar if you’re looking for a front row seat with the grand seafood selection. A must dine spot while visiting New York if you’re craving fresh seafood and one of our most memorable evenings during our stay in the city.