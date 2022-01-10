Our family experience at Isla New York

Oysters Daniel Haddad

Set in the modern and centrally located Hendricks hotel, Isla is the perfect destination for a night out in New York City. Upon entering we were instantly drawn to the intimate ambiance, stylish interiors, and enticing menu. We started our evening with their Vermouth Service where you can choose from a variety of Vermouths served either on the rocks or with soda, and then choose to add a garnish of lemon peel, orange peel or olives. The perfect way to wet your appetite while browsing the menu.

Our waiter recommended a few of their signature dishes to share. Favourite appetisers included the fresh and flavourful Beau Soleil Oysters with Trout Roe and Cucumber Shallot Mignonette, the mouthwatering Harissa Beef Tartare with Quail Egg & Crostini, and the tender and fragrant Grilled Octopus with Caramelized Eggplant & Charred Jalapeno Vinaigrette.

Steak Daniel Haddad

For main courses we highly recommend the Black Sea Bass with Black Garlic Tahini Sunchokes & Crispy Lentil, and the melt in your mouth 14oz NY Strip Steak with Brown Butter Turnips & Arugula Salsa Verde.

The spot is also great for family dining and our children loved the irresistible Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop with Togarashi Butter & Lemon Anchovy Puntarelle, and the warming Roasted 1/2 Chicken with Romanesco & Pistachio Salsa Verde.

Make sure to save room for dessert and sample the light and delectable Apple Pecan Pavlova with Moscato Caramel and finish with a smokey “Cheeky Negroni” made with Isolation Proof Gin, Rhubarb Amaro, Campari, and Maidenii Classic Vermouth, as a satisfying nightcap. An ideal choice if you’re searching for delicious and beautifully presented fare in a picture perfect venue at the heart of midtown.