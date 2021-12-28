Our experience at Her Name Was Carmen in SoHo, New York

Hanger Steak Daniel Haddad

Her Name Was Carmen is a lively and vibrant dining destination embodying the Latin American spirit. The stylish and intimate space invites the discerning diner to take a journey through traditional flavours, innovative recipes, and fine ingredients while enjoying the ambiance and nostalgic mood of the unique restaurant.

As soon as we entered Her Name Was Carmen, the streets of Soho melted away into a warm and colourful space. Their Wine Wednesday’s is a favourite of the neighbourhood and features a mouthwatering menu prepared by the chef, live music, and even a flamenco dancing performance. The mood feels like a dinner party with your close friends rather than dining at an impersonal restaurant and a true highlight was the impeccable wine pairing. Not only were were introduced to new and enticing labels but each glass paired perfectly with every course.

Highlights of the menu included the indulgent “Jamon Pata Negra” Iberico de bellota & tomato paired with Bodegas Victoria Ordonez La Ola del Melillero 2018, the fragrant and delectable “Mejillones” linguine with mussels, vermouth and fennel, and the tender and perfectly prepared Wagyu Hanger Steak with carrot puree, charred leeks and anchovy aioli paired with Chateau Haut-Vigneau, Pessac-Leognan 2018. Their Chocolate Cremosa with caramel, hazelnuts & cookie crumble was the perfect sweet finish to an enjoyable evening and paired perfectly with Feuerheerd’s Ten Year Old Taeny Port. Make sure to try a. few of their signature cocktails, the Carmencita being our favourite. Perfect for groups of friends or a unique date night at the heart of NYC.