Our family experience at Boqueria SoHo New York

Iberico Daniel Haddad

Boqueria, one of SoHo’s most popular and buzzing restaurants, is the ideal spot for a night out in New York City. Delve into a wide array of mouthwatering Spanish fare and creative cocktails while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere with friends or family.

The extensive menu brings you right back to the streets of Barcelona, featuring many of our favourite traditional tapas dishes. They have a selection of tasting menus so you can sample the chef’s specialities and everything is portioned so you can share and delight with your party.

Highlights of our meal included the “Jamon Iberico de Bellota” Hand-Carved, Acorn-Fed “Dehesa Cordobesa“ Ibérico ham which is aged for 30 months, the fragrant “Pimientos de Padron” Blistered Shishito Peppers, Coarse Sea Salt, the garlicky and addictive “Gambas al Ajillo” Shrimp, Garlic, Brandy, Lobster reduction, and Guindilla pepper in olive oil, and the authentic “Paella de Mariscos” Bomba Rice, Monkfish, Sepia, Squid, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Saffron, and Salsa Verde.

Seared Colorado lamb skewers Daniel Haddad

Other favourites included the “Escalivada” Fire roasted Eggplant, Red Pepper, Onion, Labneh Yogurt, Fresh Herbs and Olive Oil, served with Focaccia, the “Datiles con Beicon” Dates stuffed with Almonds and Valdeón Blue Cheese, wrapped in Bacon, the “Brussels con Chorizo” Brussels Sprouts, Chorizo Palacios, Chicken Stock, and Lemon, and the “Pintxos Morunos” Seared Colorado Lamb Skewers, Pickled Shallots and Salsa Verde. Our kids loved sharing all the dishes with us and of course could not get enough of the chocolate churros at the end.

Make sure to check out their impressive wine list and sample a few of their irresistible cocktails, the Otono Old Fashioned with Torres 10 Brandy, Rye, Amaro Sfumato and Caramelized Fig Syrup bring our favourite. A must dine spot for us when visiting NYC.