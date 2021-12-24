New York City, NY

Our family experience at Pera SoHo New York

Hungry Hong Kong

Pera SoHoDaniel Haddad

Step into the Mediterranean right at the heart of SoHo and delve into mouthwatering fare in an ambient and inviting scene. Pera, hidden off the busy streets of SoHo, features beautiful indoor and outdoor dining spaces perfect for cozy date nights or an intimate dinner party.

The vibrant menu matches the warm atmosphere and offers a variety of mouthwatering dishes that suits sharing and grazing throughout the evening. We started our night with a selection of appetisers and loved the crisp Portuguese Fried Calamari with Soujouk, Cherry Peppers, and Calabrian Aioli, the fragrant Raki Steamed Bouchot Mussels and Fries with Shallots, garlic, house pickled Mustard Seeds, Tomato Confit and Pita, and the tender and flavourful Mediterranean Octopus with Crushed Fingerling Potato, Salsa Romesco, Balsamic Cippollini onions, and Herb Salad.

The main dishes were just as enjoyable with our favourites being the Sirloin “Shashlik” Steak Frites using 48 hours marinated, thin-sliced Sirloin which is grilled “Shashlik Style” with Sepper and Snion and served with Mediterranean Fries, and the delicate and flavourful Grilled Scottish Salmon with Asparagus, Fine Herbs, quick Pickled Fennel, Paesano Olive Oil, Sumac, Preserved Lemon, and Labne as our favourites.

Make sure to save room for their indulgent desserts and sample a plate of the flaky and sweet Homemade Pistachio Baklava. Our meal was paired perfectly with a variety of vibrant wines and hand crafted cocktails, the Blood Orange Martini being our favourite, to complete a delicious and enjoyable dining experience. One of our top spots to dine in the SoHo area.

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

