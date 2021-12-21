Our family experience at The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows San Diego

pool Daniel Haddad

The Lafayette Hotel is an iconic property at the heart of San Diego. We loved the retro yet stylish design, nostalgic feel and inviting ambiance ensuring a relaxing city getaway. We stayed in one of their modern pool access guest rooms which surround the alluring Olympic size swimming pool.

Lounge under the sun and enjoy a morning coffee or afternoon cocktail and take that perfect photo against the postcard worthy scenery. We loved having a private outdoor area where we could enjoy the hotel’s vibrant and fun vibes, and took full advantage of pool days throughout our stay.

Their restaurant Hope 46 serves mouthwatering modern American fare and is a buzzing sanctuary for lively brunches or cozy date nights.

If you’re looking for comfortable and affordable guest rooms, a trendy setting, and optimal location during your stay in San Diego, we recommend booking The Lafayette for your next trip to Southern California.

burger Daniel Haddad

Feast on modern American fare and creative cocktails in a stylish and inviting setting at Hope 46. Located at The Lafayette Hotel, the restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating, a spacious patio perfect for relaxed lunches, and optimal views of the boutique hotel’s retro style Olympic size swimming pool.

Favourite dishes included the generous and juicy 46 Burger using a half pound of certified Angus beef with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar and house aioli paired with addictive tater tots, the fragrant and tender Steak Frites with herb butter and fries, and the delectable Warm Goat Cheese appetiser. A perfect spot for weekend brunches, cozy dinners, or a relaxed drink with friends.