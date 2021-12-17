San Diego, CA

Our family experience at La Jolla Shores Hotel, San Diego

La Jolla Shores Hotel expertly captures the laid back Southern Californian vibe and prime beachfront real estate creating a tranquil and picturesque refuge on one of San Diego’s most enviable locations. We loved the washed seaside inspired interiors, idyllic terracotta courtyards, and being steps from the sandy shores.

Their oceanfront rooms offer plenty of space for couples and families and boast large patios overlooking the idyllic views. We loved the inviting pool and jacuzzi which was heated in the winter months and their luxurious beach set ups perfect for a day under the sun. Highlights of our stay included dining at the mouthwatering The Shore Restaurant, sunsets from our cozy room, enjoying the fire pits in their open communal areas, and the exceptionally friendly service from all the staff.

The also offer a complimentary courtesy shuttle which takes you straight to La Jolla Cove where you can get up close and personal with the resident seals and sea lions as well as sample many of the fun oceanside restaurants and cafes. A top choice if you’re looking for a welcoming and enjoyable beachfront boutique hotel in San Diego.

The Shores Restaurant

The Shore, set on beautiful La Jolla Shores, is a picturesque spot for relaxed dining alongside ocean views. We loved the elegant and welcoming dining room and their menu full of modern American fare and fresh seafood perfect for family dining. The talented chef has created a varied and tempting menu focusing on comfort food, local shellfish, and seasonal specialities.

Highlights of the menu included the fragrant and delectable Black Mussel Steamers with Ancho Chiles, Chorizo, Roasted Garlic, Anejo Tequila, Lime and Ciabatta, the decadently creamy Lobster Pot Pie with Peas, Carrots, Fennel, Sherry Cream Sauce and Puff Pastry, the Local Sustainable Swordfish with Cilantro Pesto Risotto, Artichokes, Blistered Tomatoes, Capers and Olives, and the insanely flavourful and tender Oaxacan Short Rib with Mole, Parsnip Puree, Rainbow Cauliflower and Heirloom Carrots.

They also have a high quality children’s menu sure to please even the pickiest eaters and both indoor and outdoor seating so you can enjoy the sunny San Diego weather. Grab a front row seat beside the window and enjoy the tranquil panoramic views while delving into the mouthwatering fare. A perfect spot for weekend brunches of family dinners while staying in San Diego or visiting the La Jolla area.

