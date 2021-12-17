Our family experience at Daedo Sikdang Korean BBQ Los Angeles

Daedo Sikdang Daniel Haddad

Daedo, famous for their Korean ribeye steak, was established in 1964 and consistently serves mouthwatering cuts of beef expertly grilled and beautifully served. Famous for their legendary cuts of certified Angus Beef Prime, and the manner in which the chefs trim the unnecessary fat from each steak creating a juicy and tender serving for the discerning diner. We loved the modern and minimal decor alongside state of the art grills on each table and the impeccable service assisting in grilling each order to perfection.

Their menu is simple with three choices of cuts and a small selection of sides to pair with your meal. The options include the "Daedo Cut" which offers all of the certified Angus Beef Prime Rib and includes the Ribeye Roll, Ribeye Cap and Ribeye Strips, the "Daedo Special Cut" which is a rare cut that delivers outstanding tenderness along with a rich and robust beef flavour, and "The Classic Korean Cut" Thinly sliced certified Angus Beef Prime marinated with Daedo’s Special Sauce.

Korean Cut Daniel Haddad

The signature Daedo cut is exceptionally juicy and flavourful and we found the decadently marinated Korean cut a fragrant, melt in your mouth treat. We couldn’t resist ordering a kimchi fried rice which was prepared after the meats are grilled and soaks up all the flavour of the steaks while adding spice and bite to the mix.

Make sure to check out their unique Soju and cocktail menu and sample a few of their artisanal sojus alongside your mouthwatering meal. An amazing way for those who want to try Korean BBQ but prefer steakhouse quality beef and the assistance of a chef to prepare your meal at the table. A top recommendation for any beef lover visiting Los Angeles.