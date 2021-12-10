Our family experience at Le Parc Suite Hotel Los Angeles

Find a comfortable and stylish home away from home in the vibrant West Hollywood area at Le Parc Suite. The vibrant and inviting property is located just off Melrose and walking distance to a plethora of eclectic shops and trendy cafes and eateries. We loved our spacious suite complete with sophisticated retro decor, a large master bedroom and separate lounge area, useful kitchenette, and cute balcony overlooking the leafy residential street. The boutique hotel also boasts a relaxing rooftop pool and patio, amazing service from the helpful staff, and delicious classic American fare served at their in house restaurant, Knoll. A great choice for both long and short term stays, especially if you’re looking for spacious accommodation in one of our favourite areas in LA.

Knoll Restaurant

Knoll, located in stylish Le Parc Suite, is the ideal neighbourhood restaurant. Grab a bottle of wine or cocktail and relax by the open fire, sit with friends up at the inviting bar, or dine with your family at one of the cozy and comfortable tables during your time in West Hollywood. We loved the menu full of classic American fare and the chef’s elevated technique and presentation. Highlights from our dinner included the juicy and flavourful Pan Seared Chicken Breast with garlic mashed potatoes, spinach and marsala mushroom sauce, the tender and perfectly grilled Filet Mignon with a mushroom red wine sauce, mashed potatoes and spinach, and the juicy and irresistible Knoll Burger with crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese served on brioche with fries. Save room for their variety of tempting cakes and desserts and make sure to pair your meal with a crisp glass of wine. A perfect spot for casual all day dining whether you’re staying at Le Parc Suite or in the West Hollywood area.

