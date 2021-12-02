Our family experience at Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

hotel room Daniel Haddad

The Walker Hotel is a stylish and welcoming boutique hotel located at the heart of Greenwich Village. Boasting cozy and modern rooms, professional and friendly service, and elegant architecture, we felt like a local in one of NYC’s most alluring and artistic neighbourhoods. As we entered the lobby we instantly fell for the Art Deco interiors, welcoming hospitality and luxurious details. Walker Hotel Greenwich Village is just a stone’s throw from Washington Square Park, Union Square, and West Village where you’ll discover culture, dining, art, museums, shops, and more.

The kids loved the vibrant and bustling playgrounds which could be found throughout the neighbourhood and the nearby Camp store which even features a secret passageway to an indoor play area. We scoured the streets for popular eateries and famous spots that have been part of the neighbourhood for decades. The entire area is easily walkable and best explored by foot where you can immerse in the iconic streets of New York and discover the secrets of the well loved neighbourhood.

Washington Square Park Daniel Haddad

Our comfortable room had beautiful detailed touches, decadent amenities, and vintage style windows boasting views of New York’s captivating skyline. The lobby area was a sanctuary for morning coffee, evening cocktails, or a gathering spot with friends. Their inviting restaurant, Society Cafe, served a mouthwatering farm to table menu and we were surrounded by a wide variety of unique shops, cafes, and eateries. There’s no better place to explore and immerse in New York City’s addictive and exciting atmosphere and truly experience one of the world’s most vibrant cities.