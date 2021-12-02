Our family dining experience at Society Cafe New York

Octopus Daniel Haddad

Located in The Walker Hotel at the heart of Greenwich Village is Society Cafe, a stylish dining establishment serving elevated modern American fare in an intimate and cozy setting. The talented kitchen is led by rising-star chef, Manuel Gonzalez and presents a farm to table menu full of mouthwatering fare. We loved the creative and indulgent take on classic dishes and the signature cocktails full of flavour.

Highlights of our dinner included the rich and creamy Local Burrata with Lani’s Farm Baby Beets, Garlic Croutons, and a Balsamic Reduction, the fresh Portuguese Octopus with Baby Artichokes, Beluga Lentils, Chickpeas, Chorizo, and Piquillo Romesco, the delicate and fragrant Atlantic Salmon with Butternut Coconut Curry, Brussels, Maitake Mushrooms, and Rye Berries, the juicy and comforting Half Chicken Under a Brick with Fingerling Potatoes, Broccoli Di Ciccio, and Roasted Garlic Jus, and the insanely tender 12 Hour Short Ribs Parsnip Puree, Braised Red Cabbage, and Herb Spaetzle.

short rib Daniel Haddad

Our kids both loved the juicy and comforting Brisket Burger with Applewood Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Raclette, and Society Sauce Finish with their richly decadent desserts, our favourite being the Chocolate Cake with Raspberry Sauce, and House Made Vanilla Whip and bring friends so you can sample more of the foodie pleasing menu. Make sure to pair your meal with some expertly made cocktails or ask the waiter for the perfect wine paring to go with each dish. A great spot for family dining or a weekend night out in one of New York City’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.