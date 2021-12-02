Our family experience at The Benjamin New York

living room Daniel Haddad

The Benjamin was an ideal home away from home during our stay in NYC. We loved the spacious suites complete with a separate lounge and a small kitchenette, and the hotel is situated in a perfect location at the heart of Midtown. If you’re travelling with children the sofa can convert into a bed and our children loved all the fun sights, shops, and restaurants right that were right on our doorstop. We loved being just a few mins walk from the New York Public Library, shops of 5th Avenue, and Rockefeller Center. The kids spent hours at FAO Schwartz and devled into the city’s popular hotdogs and $1 pizza slices.

The Benjamin offers a variety of luxurious amenities to personalise your stay. Their Rest & Renew program, led by sleep medicine expert, Dr. Rebecca Robbins, provides solutions and tools to ensure the best possible night’s sleep, making bedtime a “dream come true.”

The sleep program includes: Top ten curated pillow menu, On Demand Meditation, Sleep masks, ear plugs, blackout curtains, noise machines, and a lullaby music library, 24/7 Sleep Team, Winks’ Kidzzz Club for our youngest guests, Work-down and wake-up calls, and Rest & Renew menu for best sleep solutions.

ice rink at Bryant Park Daniel Haddad

You can also book interactive packages to enhance your stay including the captivating Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Package. The Benjamin’s exclusive package includes: Priority access without waiting in line, A limited edition poster, VIP souvenir laminate, and Custom Van Gogh cushion to sit on to enjoy the experience in comfort

Whether you are travelling with family or for business you find comfort, space, and great service at The Benjamin.