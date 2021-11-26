Our family experience at Hotel Hugo SoHo New York

Rooftop Daniel Haddad

Hotel Hugo is one of our favourite NYC boutique hotels. You can’t beat the optimal location, only steps from all the areas vibrant shops, cafes, and eateries. The stylish and cozy rooms are always a comfortable home away from home, and the staff are consistently helpful and informative if you’re looking for advice or assistance during your stay. The cafe at the entrance serves fragrant artisanal coffee and generous buttery pastries in a stylish setting, and we never miss a visit to Bar Hugo for delicious fare, amazing cocktails, and those NY skyline views. If you’re in search of a reliable, sophisticated boutique hotel in one of NYC’s most loved neighbourhoods Hotel Hugo is a great choice.

taco Daniel Haddad

Bar Hugo

Bar Hugo is one of our favourite spots in SoHo. The stylish space offers stunning NYC skyline views, amazing service, and delicious handcrafted cocktails. The cozy couches make it an ideal date night destination and the delicious menu is a great accompaniment for an early evening meal. We highly recommend the spicy and sour El Tapatio Cocktail with Codigo Blanco 1530, Cointreau, Cucumber, Jalapeños, Cilantro and Lime, the addictive and flavourful Tequila Marinated Grilled Chicken Tacos with Pineapple Salsa, Crema Fresca and Cilantro, the Sandwich Cubano with Pressed Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles and Mustard, and the juicy Cheeseburger Sliders. If you’re craving an outdoor area make sure to head upstairs to Azul Rooftop and grab a drink in the buzzing atmosphere. An amazing choice if you’re craving city vibes, satisfying food and cocktails, and a reliably good ambiance whenever you visit.