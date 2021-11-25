Our family experience at The Kimberly Hotel New York

hotel Daniel Haddad

The Kimberley Hotel offers old school glamour, amazing location, and impeccable service at their NYC establishment. We loved the inviting lobby featuring elegant style, helpful and inviting staff, and even a circular fish tank to entice our eager children. The suites are extremely spacious offering plenty of comfort for visiting families. We loved having a huge separate lounge, sophisticated bar area, refreshing outdoor balcony, and a deep jacuzzi bath. You’re optimally located just a few minutes walk to all of 5th avenues shops as well as the NY Public Library, Grand Central Station, and Bryant Park. The area has a plethora of mouthwatering eateries but we loved the in house restaurants for our dinners after a long day of sightseeing. Bistango served fragrant pizzas and traditional Italian fare and Empire Steakhouse is a must if you’re looking for one of the best steaks in town. We loved staying in the grandeur and decadence of The Kimberly Hotel which felt like a slice of history at the heart of buzzing NYC.

You can’t visit NYC without delving into a delicious New York steak and Empire Steakhouse is one of our favourites in the city. The grand and inviting restaurant is perfect for family dinners or group dining when staying in the Midtown area. We booked a large cozy booth for our meal and were impressed with the mouthwatering and tempting menu. The decadent seafood platter featuring fresh and indulgent shellfish was an ideal start and paired perfectly with a wine recommended by our friendly waiter. We couldn’t resist sharing the The Empire Filet for Two as our main course which was cooked to a delicious medium rare and served sizzling at the table. The kids are still raving about the Mac and cheese and the cheesecake is a must to finish the classic dinner. A perfect spot to have a foodie experience while visiting New York City.

We were craving a hearty Italian meal while staying at The Kimberly Hotel and were very excited to see Bistango adjacent to their grand lobby. The intimate and cozy eatery is perfect for a casual family dinner or quiet date night and the tempting aroma coming from their wood fired pizza oven ensured us we would have a mouthwatering meal. Favourites off the menu included the creamy Burrata with Prosciutto Cotto, Toasted Ciabatta Bread, and Shaved Black Truffle, the fresh and fragrant mussels with white wine, roasted garlic, shallot, tomatoes, and crushed red pepper, and the tender Lamb Shank with herb gremolata and goat cheese polenta. Pair your meal with a satisfying bottle of wine and make sure to save room for one of their traditional desserts. A great midtown spot for delicious Italian fare, amazing service, and a comfortable dining room.