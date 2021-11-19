Our family experience at M Social Hotel Times Square New York

hotel Daniel Haddad

You can’t go to NYC without a trip to Times Square and M Social offers the optimal base while you explore the vibrant area. The bright and stylish hotel is a buzzing and welcoming hub offering the discerning traveler everything they need and more.

Our modern room was extremely comfortable and even had epic views of Times Square. You could even watch the ball drop from your window if you booked the room for NYE. The hotel has a large interactive lounge, lobby, bar area where you can work, play, or socialise throughout your stay. Grab a snack from the convenient shop or play Nintendo Switch with a friend. Sip a cocktail while playing foosball or just grab a coffee and relax on one of the cozy couches with a book.

Their restaurant, Beast & Butterflies, is an ideal spot to enjoy a casual meal, delve into a juicy steak, and refresh with a few creative cocktails. The outdoor terrace is unbeatable for a night out with glittering views and photo ops alongside seating options even for large groups of friends. The hotel has all of Times Square at its front step. Visit the M&M store and Hershey’s World, grab a photo with Elmo or Spiderman, and check out a show on Broadway.

M Social offers amazing hospitably and service, modern and luxe amenities, and engaging areas that encourage their guests to relax and enjoy. A great choice for families, friends, or solo travelers craving a stay in the big apple.