Our family experience dining at Beast & Butterflies New York

Beast & Butterflies is the ideal spot for dinner and cocktails in buzzing Times Square. We were instantly drawn to the stylish decor and optimal location connected to M Social’s vibrant and engaging social space. The outdoor terrace boasts front row views of Times Square and there are plenty of seating options if you’re dining with a group of friends.

The menu is classic and delicious with highlights being the creamy “Mini Lobster Rolls” Sweet Maine Lobster sautéed in Chive Butter & Meyer Lemon stuffed in Potato Rolls, the comforting “Spicy Ricotta Meatballs” Fresh Ground Beef blended with Ricotta Cheese and a Secret Blend of Spices sautéed in Spicy Marinara Sauce, the “Grilled Flat Bread Bruschetta” with Artichoke & Spinach Tapenade, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Peppers, Olive Oil and Lemon Shaved Romano Parmesan and the juicy Grilled New York Steak and French Fries served with Chimichurri. Our kids couldn’t get enough of the indulgent Mac and Cheese and classic New York Hot Dog.

Don’t miss out on their expertly made cocktails by their talented Mixologists. Our favourite cocktails were The Café Negroni using Awakened Spirit Coffee Vodka, Dorothy Parker Gin, Campari and Noilly Prat Sweet Vermouth, and the Broadway Breeze using Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Fresh Apple Cider, Orange Juice, Maple Syrup, St. Elizabeth’s All Spice Dram, Regan’s Orange Bitters. Don’t miss trying a few cocktails from their list and snap a picture beside the view before your go. A great family friendly dining spot in the heart of Times Square.