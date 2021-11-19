Our dining experiences at Cocoon Maldives

restaurant Daniel Haddad

Octopus Restaurant is the buzzing hub at the heart of Cocoon and the ideal gathering spot for all day dining. We loved the grand buffets at every meal time which changed daily.

Breakfasts were filled with fresh fruits and pastries alongside a live eggs station where you could indulge in a creamy eggs Benedict or a fragrant omelette. We also loved the fresh juice station which gave us a healthy kick to start our day. Lunch always had a selection of freshly grilled fish and we couldn’t get enough of the vibrant and varied salad station featuring fresh fare and grains.

Dinners were the highlight of the day with a changing theme each evening including Italian and Indian. We were constantly impressed with the quality of the produce, the presentation of each dish, and the use of both local and imported produce. Favourites included the immense curry selection, panini station with Italian hams, delicate whole smoked salmon, steak tartare station and the beef wellington station. Don't miss the decadent gourmet dessert selection which included Apple Cream Gateaux, Fresh Fruit Tart, and Cherry Almond Tart during our visit and was always a huge hit with our family.

Few buffets in the Maldives have this range of quality fare and amazing service at a busy resort but Cocoon never failed to give us a gourmet and luxurious experience at every meal. Cocoon’s All Inclusive Package was one of the best we’ve experienced, so make sure to pair your meal with a few glasses of wine from their well curated selection to go with the mouthwatering fare.