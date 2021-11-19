Our family experience at Cocoon Maldives

beach villa Daniel Haddad

Step into paradise and have a family holiday to remember at Cocoon Maldives. The picturesque resort is set on a small and intimate island surrounded by sweeping palms, powder soft white sand, and crystal clear Maldivian waters. Our modern and stylish beach suite had direct access to the stunning beach and featured an inviting outdoor area and fun swing which was very popular with our children.

We loved that the island was easily walkable and that there were a huge variety of facilities available. The main pool was a perfect spot to socialise, sunbathe, and enjoy a cocktail and was only steps to the pristine ocean. Grab a photo at the Instagram worthy swings before heading to the watersports centre to rent a jet ski or kayak for an active afternoon. It was always easy to find a private part of the beach and the two bars were perfect for leisurely afternoons or stunning sundowners.

Our kids couldn’t get enough of the rustic outdoor Kids Club and the amazing staff who thought of creative and exciting activities each day to keep them entertained. We all loved the mouthwatering fare served at Octopus Restaurant and truly enjoyed every meal at the gourmet buffet. If you’re looking for a picturesque escape, stylish facilities, and family friendly ambiance Cocoon Maldives is a perfect choice for your unforgettable holiday.

No trip to the Maldives is complete without an epic seaplane ride and Trans Maldivian Airways offers the best service in the islands. Cocoon Maldives is accessible by a seaplane journey from Male where the friendly and welcoming Trans Maldivian Airways pilots and staff will ensure you have a safe and memorable journey. Our children are enthralled by every water take off and landing. You don’t get more island vibes than arriving at your resort in the comfort of a seaplane. Thanks to Trans Maldivian Airways for always giving us the best views from above.