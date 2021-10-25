Our dining experiences at Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites Dubai

toro loco Daniel Haddad

Toro Loco Steakhouse

Toro Loco Steakhouse is the perfect dining destination for meat lovers and those looking for a lively night while staying in Dubai. The cozy and intimate steakhouse serves an indulgent menu full of juicy cuts of meat and impressive burgers sure to please any foodie. Select the perfect cut from their enticing display or ask your server for recommendations. We highly recommend starting with the unique and flavourful Beef Ribs Poori and the insanely juicy Argentinian Tenderloin as your main course. Their sliders were a huge hit with our kids and make sure to pre-order one of their flaming desserts if you’re looking for a fun presentation to end your meal. A great spot for families, date night, or when you’re craving a really good steak.

A La Turca

A La Turca, Rixos The Palm’s all day dining destination, is the ideal place for a decadent breakfast, leisurely lunch, or lively dinner. The bustling space is perfect if dining in a group or with your family and offers an expansive buffet with a huge variety of mouthwatering fare. Start with a delectable selection of their vibrant salads, marinated vegetables, and Mediterranean dips before moving onto the delicious main courses. The menu changes daily and features juicy cuts of roast meats, fragrant stews, Turkish grill, and so much more. Make sure to save room for dessert and pair your meal with your wine of choice. A must stop for foodies staying at Rixos The Palm.

Aqua & More Restaurant

We felt we were transported to a small Greek restaurant when we set foot in Aqua & More. The ambient lighting, checkered tablecloths, and intimate space set the ideal scene for date night or a celebratory dinner with your family. Tables beside the window have perfect views of Dubai’s sparkling lights and the staff are quick to recommend the signature dishes on their delicious menu. Our meal started with a varied and flavourful traditional mezze featuring a spread of dips and appetisers that enticed our appetites and paired beautifully with the crisp white wine. For main courses we concentrated on their signature seafood options and loved the fragrant Shrimp and delicate Char-Grilled Whole Sea Bream. Don’t forget to get an extra order of their fluffy, traditional bread and save room for one of the indulgent desserts to complete your night.

L’Olivo Ristorante

L’Olivo is Rixos the Palm’s Italian fine dining destination perfect when you’re craving decadent fresh fare and an impressive menu. We loved the chic setting, ambient live piano music, and intimate corner booths perfect for enjoying a memorable evening. The mouthwatering menu is full of authentic Italian fare including enticing pizzas and pastas as well as perfectly grilled steaks and indulgent desserts. Favourites included the beautifully presented Burrata 2.0, the decadent Beef Carpaccio, and the creamy Porcini Mushroom Risotto. A must dine spot if you’re craving authentic Italian fare while visiting Dubai.