Our family experience at Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites Dubai

balcony Daniel Haddad

Rixos The Palm, set on a private beach and overlooking the stunning Dubai skyline, is the ideal choice for a luxurious all inclusive holiday. We loved the modern and inviting resort featuring a huge variety of room categories and an impressive all inclusive package. Our sprawling King Suite boasted a large lounge and dining room, gigantic jacuzzi bath, and three balconies with sea and city views. There are endless things to do at Rixos The Palm with a plethora of five star facilities and activities for the whole family. Spend the day at the pristine beach and enjoy the spectacular city views or partake in waters ports while the kids splash at the pool. Sign up for one of their classes at their world class gym or hang out poolside with a cocktail in hand. The kids will love Rixos Kidz where there’s a full schedule of activities and indoor and outdoor areas including a waterpark to keep them entertained.

slide Daniel Haddad

Dining options are endless from the decadent buffets at A La Turca Restaurant, Mediterranean seafood at Aqua & More restaurant, traditional Italian fare at L'Olivo Restaurant and an authentic steakhouse experience at Toro Loco Steakhouse If you’re hungry in between meals they have an all day patisserie with mouthwatering sandwiches and cakes as well as poolside ice cream and fresh fruit as well as plenty of spots to enjoy a glass of wine, tropical cocktail, or fresh juice.

If you’re looking for a resort that will give your family all they crave and more in one property and keep everyone entertained and happy at one of the most stunning locations in Dubai make sure to book Rixos on your next visit.