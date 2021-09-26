A safe family layover at Singapore Changi Airport with Aerotel Singapore

checking in Daniel Haddad

Travel has changed a lot since we were on our last International flight in March 2020, and with children we were naturally worried about the new process and hygiene standards throughout our journey. We were so happy to find Aerotel at Singapore Changi Airport for our long layover ensuring not only did our family stay safe and comfortable but we were ready for the next leg of our journey well fed and rested. As soon as we disembarked our plane a member of the Aerotel team were there to greet us at the gate. We did not have to line up in crowded groups or go to any transit zones but were transported by buggy immediately from gate to hotel check-in. The check-in process was quick and easy and before we knew it we were in the comfort of our family room ready for a good night’s sleep. The spacious room incorporated two large bedrooms, full bathroom, and cozy lounge. The room included a complimentary meal for each of us including Kid’s Meal options which were a huge hit with our children. When it was time for our flight the next morning, the lovely team gave us a wake-up call and escorted us by buggy directly to our gate. There is no safer way to have a layover than at Aerotel. The service was informative and helpful and being able to sleep, eat, and relax in the comfort of our room while waiting for our next flight was essential when travelling with young children. Highly recommended for families who are travelling through Singapore.

