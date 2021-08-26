Our Family Visit to Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

pool villa Daniel Haddad

If you are in search for an idyllic corner of Koh Samui, seeped in luxury and grandeur, make sure to visit Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui for your next island getaway. The sprawling five star resort is the ultimate in awe inspiring landscape and decadent private villas. As soon as you are greeted at the picturesque lobby, set at the very top of the property, you know you are in for a treat. After check in we were whisked to our sanctuary, a grand and sumptuous family pool villa, featuring decadent indoor and outdoor living areas.

We couldn’t get enough of the views from our private pool and were completely at home in the large and airy master bedroom. A cozy second bedroom sits right beside the master, ideal for those travelling with young children, and the outdoor dining area is a scenic spot to enjoy family breakfasts or an early evening aperitif. When we could draw ourselves away from the luxury of our villa we found a plethora of activities and facilities to enjoy. The children were captivated and by the treehouse inspired Kids Club and enjoyed a list of activities including Tie Dye T-Shirt making. We enjoyed plenty of quality time together on the pristine white sand beach which offers complimentary activities including standup paddle boarding and kayaking.

We also spent time in one of their impressive private retreats, an optimal choice for those travelling in groups or larger families who are craving more space and decadence. Dining options are mouthwatering and Pla Pla offers a romantic and scenic setting for a fine dining experience.

The staff throughout every aspect of the resort are not only helpful and welcoming but also discreet and seamlessly provide the service you require. If you value true luxury at one of the most stunning beaches on Koh Samui, make sure to book an unforgettable villa or private retreat for your next holiday.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.