Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre in Kansas City Metro

A sneak-peak into the rehearsal with the actors for the upcoming play. Hulon Crayton

Shawnee, KS – Levity Players Group (LPG) is hosting a dinner theatre this Spring. It’s a pretty unique event that will have people riveted. The series is intertwines a story of murder, a courtroom potboiler fit for TV drama, and you guessed it...the audience gets to participate.

LPG is a traveling interactive murder mystery dinner theater. They perform shows mainly in the Kansas City area, but have traveled far outside of the region. The theatre group bills themselves as a professional theatre company that presents family-friendly interactive murder mystery comedies. The group is spearheaded by Artistic Director and Writer, Greg Marino (from Leavenworth, Kansas). Marino graduated from KU and matriculated to Harvard University, obtaining his Juris Doctorate. Although his background is not in the arts–according to his LinkedIn profile–he is quite the artistic fellow with a taste for justice in his writing. Perhaps his background as a lawyer might play into his writing.

So why dinner theatre? We could state the obvious, that people love food. But truly, bringing families together or a significant other to enjoy themselves and be entertained in a manner most are unaccustomed can be exciting and joyous in and of itself. Dinner theatre is not often done on big stages, rather smaller establishments (venues), with the purpose of actors interacting directly with the audience. It allows people to engage and feel part of the show.

On April 28th, you can find something special happening in Shawnee. If this event goes well, LPG will be having more dinner theater nights in Shawnee and expand their efforts in other areas of the downtown business district.

Event details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1268247970331262.

Tickets can be purchased at http://eventbrite.com/e/dinner-theater-tickets-265784567797. The package comes with a 3-course meal and drink.