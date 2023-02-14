34-Year-Old Barbados-Born, Rihanna, Is Rocking a Baby Bump. But No One Is Talking About Her Billion-Dollar Beauty Empire

On Sunday night, the internet erupted with word of Rihanna's very visible baby bump.

Rihanna walking the red carpet Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety

But what's flown under the radar, is the fact that Rihanna has been parenting an impressive business portfolio for the past decade, rocking a $1.7 billion net worth.

On February 12th, 2023, during the Super Bowl #54 halftime show (where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers), The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Rihanna is, in fact, pregnant with her second child with long-time partner and rapper, A$AP Rocky.

When asked about her decision to perform despite being pregnant, she had this to say:

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything."

Although Rihanna did become the first pregnant woman to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show, she's no stranger to making history. In fact, Rihanna has been quietly building a business empire, rivalling even the biggest players atop Forbes' list of Real-Time Billionaires.

Here's a brief history of Rihanna's rise to riches...

After being discovered, by producer, Evan Rogers, while on a vacation to Barbados with his wife, Rihanna moved to the U.S. to work on her first album, "Music of the Sun". It went platinum, selling over 2 million records.

[A$AP Rocky, drinking in the atmosphere during Rihanna's halftime show].

From there, after signing with Def Jam Records, and under the tutelage of famed rapper and producer, Jay-Z, Rihanna began releasing hit after hit, with songs like "Umbrella", "SOS", and "Disturbia" topping the charts.

By 2017 Rihanna was a household name and on her way to becoming the pop icon she is today. That same year, she launched her beauty line, Fenty Beauty (named after Rihanna's full name, "Robyn Rihanna Fenty." ) -- a brand now valued at $2.8 billion.

With this, combined with her impressive portfolio of clothing companies, brand endorsements, music, acting/voiceover roles, and a litany of other investments, in 2021, Rihanna became the youngest self-made billionaire woman in history.

According to Forbes, in 2022, Rihanna's net worth was estimated at $1.7 billion, making her the 1,729th richest person in the world.

Although at this point, it seems as though there's nothing Rihanna can't do, motherhood will bring on a new set of challenges. It will be interesting to see how this new chapter of Rihanna's life will impact her future music and business endeavours.

