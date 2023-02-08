34-Year-Old Viral Entrepreneur, Alex Hormozi, Is On a Hunt For Protein As He Looks To Become a Billionaire, In 2023.

Alex Hormozi is one of the breakout entrepreneurs of the 2020s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iv4gV_0kfsvZbM00
Alex during an interview with LA Weekly.Photo byAmir Bakian/LAWeekly

Achieving a net worth of $100 million by age 26, the now 34-year-old is currently making an unheard-of rise through the social media ranks.

In 2021, after writing the best-selling book, "$100M Offers", and as CEO of Acquisition.com, an investment firm with a portfolio in the hundreds of millions, Alex decided to pursue his own billion-dollar offer, after seeing Kylie Jenner become one of the youngest billionaires in history.

In a clip on Alex's YouTube channel titled "This is How Kylie Jenner Saved My Life", he shares,

"I saw her on the cover of Forbes and I was like, 'She's younger than I am and she's a billionaire and I feel I know more about business'... it was such a paradigm shift for me. I was like, 'How is this possible?'"

With this epiphany, Alex realized he needed to begin embracing social media to build his brand if he wanted to achieve his lifelong goal of becoming a billionaire. Since then, he's been on a social media crash course, learning everything there is to know about human attention and algorithms.

Gaining nearly 1 million subscribers on YouTube alone in just over a year, Alex recently spoke at the YouTube Summit conference, sharing how aspiring creators can do the same.

Amongst a mixed bag of simple yet powerful advice, he shared this as one of the keys to his success:

"Step 1: Do sh*t. Step 2: Talk about what you did."

One of Alex's keys to social media growth has been to talk from personal experience.

Something he's been showcasing recently through a series of YouTube Shorts in which he searches for "protein hacks" hidden in plain sight.

You can see him in the clip below, finding a treasure trove of protein at his local gas station:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEWNZ_0kfsvZbM00
YouTube Short, titled "Gas Station Protein Hacks"Photo by@AlexHormozi/YouTube

Coming from the health & fitness world, selling gym memberships as his first entrepreneurial endeavour, Alex knows a thing or two about nutrition. In a video on his YouTube channel, titled "My $100,000,000 diet...", he shares:

"I know just as much if not more about fitness stuff than I do about business stuff."

So, as Alex continues to climb from hundred-millionaire to billionaire, you can find him lurking in your local neighbourhood convenience store or fast food restaurant looking for quick hits of protein.

Learn more about Alex's insanely simple $100,000,000 diet, here.

