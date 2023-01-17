Alex Cooper's $60,000,000 Spotify Deal Makes "Call Her Daddy" The 2nd Most-Listened To Podcast, Globally, As of 2023

Hudson Rennie

2022 has now come to a close, and Spotify has released its podcast data for the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9CNj_0kHZzkvu00
Alex CooperPhoto byBBC via Spotify

Nearing the top of the list is Alex Cooper of the Call Her Daddy podcast, coming in at number 2 of the most globally listened to podcasts, after the media giant Joe Rogan of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Alex's sex-positive podcast has skyrocketed in popularity since its inception in 2018, under the "Barstool Sports" banner. But, took on a life of its own in 2021, after Alex went out on her own, quickly inking an exclusive 3-year, $60,000,000 deal with Spotify.

When the news of Alex's deal first went public, Cooper had this to say (in an interview with Variety),

“I’m incredibly thankful for everyone who has supported, helped and been a part of Call Her Daddy. From its start three years ago, the show has always been about challenging the status quo and manifesting conversations that previously only happened behind closed doors.”

Alex's journey has been quick, but this is largely in part to good decision-making.

Namely, the decision to first sign with Barstool Sports to kickstart the podcast's popularity. Then, to re-sign with the company amidst messy contract negotiations in 2020. A public controversy between the media conglomerate, Alex, her then co-host (Sofia Franklyn), and a mysterious character known as "Suitman."

Since the public spat, Alex and Barstool have parted ways -- but on good terms. On his podcast "The Dave Portnoy Show", Dave Portnoy, president of Barstool sports, shared,

"I would have liked to keep her... [but] that was the right deal for her."

Unfortunately, the same goodwill cannot be sensed for Sofia, who has since started her own podcast, Sofia with an F, with nowhere near the success of Call Her Daddy.

With "Rogan-esque numbers", Alex is now walking red carpets and taking her pick of superstar guests like Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus. But, before that she was an unknown podcaster who got her big break signing with the $450-million media conglomerate, Barstool Sports.

Here's a brief history of the "Suitman" drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Io6zz_0kHZzkvu00
Dave, Alex, and Sofia.Photo byThe Daily Mail (link to article)

In 2018, Dave stumbled across Alex and Sofia's podcast, Call Her Daddy on Instagram and saw potential. He quickly signed the pair to a 3-year exclusive deal with Barstool, paying them each a salary of $75,000 including bonuses based on download numbers.

According to Dave,

"Their downloads were f*cking huge."

At the end of their first year,

- Alex made $506,000

- Sofia made $461,000

Insert Suitman.

In early 2020, Alex and Sofia came to Dave to renegotiate their contracts, feeling as though they had outgrown their current terms. Under the guidance of Sofia's then boyfriend and agent, HBO Sports exec Peter Nelson (who would later be known as "Suitman") the podcasters made some big demands, including $1 million guaranteed, 50% of any profit made from their likeness, and most notably, they wanted to own their IP (allowing them full control over the Call Her Daddy feed).

Happy to negotiate, Dave sat down with Alex and Sofia to talk.

"We had a conversation, I thought it went well, and I get an email from Alex and Sofia, which clearly was not written by Alex and Sofia, it was written by a lawyer that basically said, 'Hey we want to sit down and re-do this deal'. And more than that it said, 'We don't feel we were represented properly when we signed with you guys and never would have given you the IP.'"

Then, on April 08th, 2020, as a protest of sorts, the Call Her Daddy feed went dark.

After nearly 5 weeks without posting, on May 17th, 2020, Dave went public with the story, recording an impromptu podcast episode, titled "Daddy Speaks", in which he explained the situation from his point of view.

After some back and forth, and during the uncertain times of the 2020 pandemic, Dave, Erika Nardini (Barstool Sports CEO), and Alex and Sofia's lawyer all got together on a conference call to hash out the matter. Feeling the impact of the pandemic, Dave decided to extend an olive branch, offering Alex and Sofia one last deal.

On an episode of the Full Send Podcast, Dave recounts the moment in which Alex and Sofia's trajectories split.

"Basically they were getting ready to leave and we needed them. So, I made them an unbelievable deal. I was like, 'You guys can take the IP, I'll shorten your contracts and give you more money, we just need you for another year.'"

Alex took the deal -- Sofia didn't.

From there, the voices of Call Her Daddy were reduced to one -- Alex Cooper. Despite losing Sofia, the success of the podcast continued to rise, and Alex has now become one of the biggest voices in all of media entertainment.

When asked who ended up in the better situation, Dave said this:

"Well, Alex got a 3-year, $60,000,000 deal from Spotify so I'd say she did ok."

And as for Sofia, he said this,

"That's one of the worst decisions ever made by a human."

Hindsight is always 20/20, but money can make even the clearest decisions murky. Although it's impossible to tell what the future holds, current events show that Alex is on a rocket-fueled trajectory soaring toward the sun, whereas Sofia may have already reached her glass ceiling.

Learn more about Alex Cooper and the Call Her Daddy drama, here.

Hey, I'm Hudson! I write about social media, marketing, and modern entrepreneurship. Hit follow for more stories like this one.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Entrepreneurship# Social Media# Viral Videos# Alex Cooper# Marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about social media, marketing, and modern entrepreneurship.

1K followers

More from Hudson Rennie

Neil deGrasse Tyson Reveals The Mathematical Formula Responsible For His 34-Year Marriage.

Neil deGrasse Tyson recently appeared on an episode of the comedy podcast This Past Weekend to promote his newest book, "Starry Messenger." The 64-year-old New York native, Harvard-educated astrophysicist, author, and science educator, chatted with host and standup comedian, Theo Von, about everything under the sun -- including love, lust, and lasers.

Read full story
20 comments

Joe Rogan, 55, Credits "Brutal Physical Exercise" As The Key To Mitigating The Stress Of Being a Public Figure

Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has quickly become one of the largest media outlets in the world. Episode #1905 of The Joe Rogan Experience.Photo byThe Joe Rogan Experience / Spotify.

Read full story
27 comments

14.5 Million Canadians Are Now Ineligible to Bet on UFC Events Following 'Integrity Concerns'

The Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO) has announced they are, effective immediately, banning all sports betting on UFC events, due to integrity concerns. James Krause breaks down a fight on UFC pre-show.Photo byJames Krause / Twitter.

Read full story

"I'm On Steroids." Leaked Emails Reveal Liver King, 45, Has Been Lying About His Natural Status.

Last week, the internet exploded with a truth bomb. Liver King delivering his confession via his YouTube channel.Photo by@LiverKing / YouTube. It was one many experts predicted, yet somehow, still caught us off guard.

Read full story
29 comments

This 33-Year-Old Millionaire YouTuber Is Washing Dishes For Free To Learn More About His Craft.

Markiplier is a very interesting entrepreneur with perhaps the most soothing voice on all of YouTube. Mark, showcasing a cooky cake in a collaboration video with Rosanna Pansino.Photo byMarkiplier/Instagram.

Read full story
8 comments

4.5 Million Views Show That No One Has Benefitted From Kanye's Antisemitic Rants More Than Jewish Comedian, Ari Shaffir.

Stand-up comedy has carved a new path for entrepreneurs to escape the Matrix of Hollywood. Comedians Ari Shaffir & Andrew Schulz during an episode of "Flagrant".Photo byThe "Flagrant" podcast/YouTube.

Read full story
87 comments

Will Smith, 54, Reveals "Rage That Had Been Bottled For a Really Long Time" Led To The Infamous Oscar Slap

Will Smith recently broke his silence on the infamous Oscar slap. Will Smith sits down with Trevor Noah.Photo by"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"/YouTube. On March. 27th, 2022, a night intended to be the celebration of a lifetime achievement, the Philadelphia native's career came crashing down in one fell swoop -- more accurately, one fell slap.

Read full story

Quentin Tarantino Confirms He's Written an 8-Part Limited Series To Be Filmed in 2023.

Quentin Tarantino is most known for his slick, neo-noir, feature-length crime films. But, while promoting his most recent book, "Cinema Speculation", the world-renowned filmmaker, and Torrence California transplant, announced his first step into the world of streaming television.

Read full story
3 comments

Rob Dyrdek, 48, Signs New 5-Year Deal as Star of MTV's "Ridiculousness". Explains Show’s Sustained Success.

Rob Dyrdek is synonymous with early 2000s reality television. Rob Dyrdek and co-hosts of Ridiculousness, Chanel West Coast and Sterling Brim.Photo byMTV/mtv.com. The Ohio-born serial entrepreneur gained initial notoriety as a pro skateboarder, before parlaying his popularity into the MTV show “Rob & Big”, in 2006. From there, he became the figurehead for MTV's reality-based content, dominating daytime television with shows like "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory".

Read full story
118 comments

25-Year-Old YouTuber, MrBeast, Turns Down $1 Billion Offer For His Channel. Experts Say He's Making The Right Decision.

YouTube is home to the biggest stars you’ve never heard of. At the top of the list, is 25-year-old North Carolinian, Jimmy Donaldson. Or, as his 200+ million subscribers know him, “MrBeast”.

Read full story
184 comments

Viral Superstar, Liver King, Reveals Gene Editing Is Responsible For His Unnaturally Muscular Physique

Liver King is one of the most interesting characters to emerge from our TikTok generation. Although far from being a Gen-Z (at 44-years old), the leathery-skinned barbarian first went viral in early 2020 for short and captivating Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok videos of him eating raw liver and testicles, while waxing poetic about 9 ancestral tenets. Recently, the self-proclaimed "primal" has come under fire for his unnaturally muscular physique.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy