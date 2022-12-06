14.5 Million Canadians Are Now Ineligible to Bet on UFC Events Following 'Integrity Concerns'

Hudson Rennie

The Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO) has announced they are, effective immediately, banning all sports betting on UFC events, due to integrity concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XavQd_0jYzRqNU00
James Krause breaks down a fight on UFC pre-show.Photo byJames Krause / Twitter

Reported late last week, Alexander K. Lee of mmafighting.com wrote,

According to the AGCO statement, the decision to ban UFC wagers is due to an upholding of the “Registrar’s Standards,” which are meant to safeguard against “odds manipulation, match-fixing and other sports betting integrity issues.”

The statement listed "possible betting by UFC insiders" and "suspicious betting patterns in other jurisdictions" as reasons for the ban. All of this comes after the Nov. 05th bout, at UFC Vegas 64, between UFC fighters Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Minner lost in just 67 seconds after suffering a leg injury.

Leading up to the bout, betting lines shifted suspiciously in favour of Minner's opponent, Nuerdanbieke. Although the dust has yet to settle, investigators speculate links between the undisclosed injury, the odd result of the fight, and the odd betting activity.

UFC officials have denied involvement or wrongdoing, in the matter and have since cut Minner from their roster. The company has also come down hard on Minner's coach, James Krause, banning him and his fighters from participating in UFC events.

In a company-wide email sent to all fighters and coaches, UFC's Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, released this statement,

"Fighters who choose to continue to be coached by James Krause or who continue to train in his gym will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations."

An image of the full statement was first reported by Ariel Helwani of mmafighting.com, via Twitter (seen below):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrnlI_0jYzRqNU00
Full statement from Hunter Campbell.Photo byAriel Helwani / Twitter

The situation is a first of its kind in the company's history, and puts Krause's large roster of fighters in a precarious situation -- including UFC interim flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, who recently moved his fight camp from Tijuana, Mexico to Kansas City, Missouri to train under Krause at his gym, Glory MMA.

Although investigations are ongoing, the situation doesn't bode well for Krause, who months prior shared how he earns "more gambling on MMA than anything else I do " on Helwani's podcast, "The MMA Hour". He went on to share,

"I bet on every single card and just about every fight."

As an ex-UFC fighter, sports betting has become a significant stream of income for Krause. He shared that his earnings gambling on MMA/boxing events far surpass that of his coaching business.

When asked by Helwani if Krause bets on fights he's involved in, he responded, "Yeah."

Krause also hinted at being mentored by an undisclosed, big-name sports better who has been banned from numerous casinos for "winning too much." Krause also runs a Discord channel, in which gamblers pay a monthly fee for Krause's picks.

Although the investigation is ongoing, Krause's history of betting on his own fighters, and the fact that he stands to gain monetarily from the use of insider information, doesn't bode well for the 36-year-old retired fighter.

But, despite the ban, many of Krause's fighters are sticking with him. Most notably, UFC interim flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, posting this picture to Instagram with the caption, "Waiting for justice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXUW2_0jYzRqNU00
Moreno and Krause embracing after Moreno's most recent victory at UFC 277.Photo by@theassassinbaby / Instagram

Hey, I'm Hudson! I write about social media, marketing, and modern entrepreneurship. Hit follow for more stories like this one.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFC# Entrepreneurship# Entertainment# Viral Videos# Sports

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about social media, marketing, and modern entrepreneurship.

946 followers

More from Hudson Rennie

Joe Rogan, 55, Credits "Brutal Physical Exercise" As The Key To Mitigating The Stress Of Being a Public Figure

Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has quickly become one of the largest media outlets in the world. Episode #1905 of The Joe Rogan Experience.Photo byThe Joe Rogan Experience / Spotify.

Read full story
27 comments

"I'm On Steroids." Leaked Emails Reveal Liver King, 45, Has Been Lying About His Natural Status.

Last week, the internet exploded with a truth bomb. Liver King delivering his confession via his YouTube channel.Photo by@LiverKing / YouTube. It was one many experts predicted, yet somehow, still caught us off guard.

Read full story
29 comments

This 33-Year-Old Millionaire YouTuber Is Washing Dishes For Free To Learn More About His Craft.

Markiplier is a very interesting entrepreneur with perhaps the most soothing voice on all of YouTube. Mark, showcasing a cooky cake in a collaboration video with Rosanna Pansino.Photo byMarkiplier/Instagram.

Read full story
2 comments

4.5 Million Views Show That No One Has Benefitted From Kanye's Antisemitic Rants More Than Jewish Comedian, Ari Shaffir.

Stand-up comedy has carved a new path for entrepreneurs to escape the Matrix of Hollywood. Comedians Ari Shaffir & Andrew Schulz during an episode of "Flagrant".Photo byThe "Flagrant" podcast/YouTube.

Read full story
88 comments

Will Smith, 54, Reveals "Rage That Had Been Bottled For a Really Long Time" Led To The Infamous Oscar Slap

Will Smith recently broke his silence on the infamous Oscar slap. Will Smith sits down with Trevor Noah.Photo by"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"/YouTube. On March. 27th, 2022, a night intended to be the celebration of a lifetime achievement, the Philadelphia native's career came crashing down in one fell swoop -- more accurately, one fell slap.

Read full story

Quentin Tarantino Confirms He's Written an 8-Part Limited Series To Be Filmed in 2023.

Quentin Tarantino is most known for his slick, neo-noir, feature-length crime films. But, while promoting his most recent book, "Cinema Speculation", the world-renowned filmmaker, and Torrence California transplant, announced his first step into the world of streaming television.

Read full story
3 comments

Rob Dyrdek, 48, Signs New 5-Year Deal as Star of MTV's "Ridiculousness". Explains Show’s Sustained Success.

Rob Dyrdek is synonymous with early 2000s reality television. Rob Dyrdek and co-hosts of Ridiculousness, Chanel West Coast and Sterling Brim.Photo byMTV/mtv.com. The Ohio-born serial entrepreneur gained initial notoriety as a pro skateboarder, before parlaying his popularity into the MTV show “Rob & Big”, in 2006. From there, he became the figurehead for MTV's reality-based content, dominating daytime television with shows like "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory".

Read full story
118 comments

25-Year-Old YouTuber, MrBeast, Turns Down $1 Billion Offer For His Channel. Experts Say He's Making The Right Decision.

YouTube is home to the biggest stars you’ve never heard of. At the top of the list, is 25-year-old North Carolinian, Jimmy Donaldson. Or, as his 200+ million subscribers know him, “MrBeast”.

Read full story
184 comments

Viral Superstar, Liver King, Reveals Gene Editing Is Responsible For His Unnaturally Muscular Physique

Liver King is one of the most interesting characters to emerge from our TikTok generation. Although far from being a Gen-Z (at 44-years old), the leathery-skinned barbarian first went viral in early 2020 for short and captivating Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok videos of him eating raw liver and testicles, while waxing poetic about 9 ancestral tenets. Recently, the self-proclaimed "primal" has come under fire for his unnaturally muscular physique.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy