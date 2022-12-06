"I'm On Steroids." Leaked Emails Reveal Liver King, 45, Has Been Lying About His Natural Status.

Last week, the internet exploded with a truth bomb.

Liver King delivering his confession via his YouTube channel. Photo by @LiverKing / YouTube

It was one many experts predicted, yet somehow, still caught us off guard.

The news was first broken by Derek, from the popular YouTube channel "More Plates More Dates", on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022. During a 1-hour video, titled "The Liver King Lie", Derek revealed leaked emails, blood test results, and a detailed description of the steroid cycle Liver King began taking to prepare for his rise through the social media ranks.

Information Derek described as,

"Shocking, to say the least."

Brian Johnson, or as he refers to himself, "Liver King", is a 45-year-old, Texas-born, serial entrepreneur turned health & fitness superstar, who went viral in 2021 for shocking videos of him eating raw liver, testicles, and showing off his granite physique.

The serial entrepreneur, and owner of "Ancestral Supplements", has always claimed to be natural. And that he owes his unnaturally muscular physique to "9 Ancestral Tenets":

1. Sleep

2. Eat

3. Move

4. Shield

5. Connect

6. Cold

7. Sun

8. Fight

9. Bond

Tenets he touts as the key to unlocking your most primal self -- as well as curing the world of what he deems as our biggest issues (depression, anxiety, infertility, and auto-immune disorders).

In late 2021, Liver King hired a social media team to help spread his message to the masses. In his first year on social media, he amassed 6 million new followers, and was on his way to becoming a cultural mainstay.

But, his skyrocketing trajectory came crashing down last week, as leaked emails revealed Liver King's age-defying physique, is the result of a little more than raw liver and kettlebell swings.

Even when asked point blank to speak on the subject during a podcast with his long-standing business partner, Paul Saladino, Liver King denied steroidal accusations:

"I've been getting this question since high school. It's done more to lift the Liver King brand and message than anything else... the short answer is no. I don't touch the stuff.

As an ex-medical professional, and owner of CarnivoreMD, Paul has since released an apology video for not pushing Liver King harder, as he revealed he's had strong inclinations of Liver King's steroid use all along.

One of the most respected voices on the topic of steroid use is Derek, from the YouTube channel and blog "More Plates More Dates". He's open about his own steroid use and has covered almost every speculative public figure, offering extensive steroid knowledge and research.

During a recent podcast appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience", host Joe Rogan even speculated that UFC's official doping partner, USADA, changed their athlete policy after Derek's video on UFC champion Jon Jones. Rogan teased Derek, saying:

"I blame you... I do... when you covered the Jon Jones situation".

Derek broke the news of Liver King's steroid use in a 1-hour deep dive, in which he revealed leaked emails from Liver King to his hormonal clinician where he explicitly breaks down what steroids he is taking, his diet, and his plan to grow on social media.

In an email dated Jun.29th, 2021, sent from his official Liver King company email, and with the subject line "Confidentiality", Liver King writes,

"As I've reached my mid-forties it's getting harder... to support these exhaustive efforts I've recently started taking Omnitrope..."

Email sent from Liver King's official company email. Photo by @MorePlatesMoreDates / YouTube

Further down the email, he goes on to list everything he is currently taking (seen in the image below):

A complete breakdown of Liver King's steroid stack. Photo by @MorePlatesMoreDates / YouTube

Later on in the video, Derek reveals that Liver King had even reached out to him personally for a consultation, but the email was lost in his inbox. Liver King has since addressed the topic, through an apology video on his YouTube channel, titled, "Liver King Confession... I Lied". During the 6-minute video, Liver King confirmed the allegations and explained his reasoning for lying about his steroid use:

"Yes, I'm on steroids... Liver King was an experiment... to bring awareness to the 4,000 people a day who kill themselves... our people are hurting at record rates with depression, auto-immune, anxiety, infertility, low ambition in life... so I made it my job to model, teach, and preach a simple elegant solution called 'ancestral living'. The 9 Ancestral Tenets, so our people no longer have to suffer, so we can collectively express our highest and most dominant form. This is my fight."

Steroid usage is nothing new in the health & fitness industry. But, the issue many experts have with Liver King, is he owns and promotes his supplement company through the Liver King brand. And has been disingenuously promoting his supplements and lifestyle as the key to achieving his physique.

Joe Rogan and Derek watched Liver King's apology video together and offered their responses. Rogan shared,

"But he wanted to lie about how he achieved his physique, so mislead these people that just by eating liver you can come close to that. So, as you fail at that as well, as everything else you've failed at life that led you to the point of doing something to yourself that you're thinking about committing suicide, like that's what he's saying." [Speaking to Liver King sharing his intent to cure the public of depression and anxiety].

Derek also added the main point of scrutiny with Liver King's apology, which is that he acted as though this wasn't pre-meditated,

"The whole, 'I didn't expect it to happen for me to blow up this much'. Like, it was very meticulously planned out from the inception of the brand... It's like he says, 'Within 1 year I want to be at exactly this in my social media following."

Liver King's story is an unfortunate one, because his message is generally positive. Habits like eating natural, non-processed foods, exercising, sleeping well, etc. are widely accepted by experts as positive habits. Yet, Liver King's disingenuous representation of their effect of these habits, for his own monetary gain, is where the issue lies.

At the end of Derek's video, he caps off the crux of the issue with these closing remarks,

"In general, the message regarding lifestyle changes that the Liver King is spreading to the masses is arguably a positive one. However, that is shrouded in a cloud of deception."

Derek will be releasing another video, breaking down Liver King's bloodwork and why he may have chosen to go down the route of taking endogenous hormones on his channel.

