This 33-Year-Old Millionaire YouTuber Is Washing Dishes For Free To Learn More About His Craft.

Markiplier is a very interesting entrepreneur with perhaps the most soothing voice on all of YouTube.

Mark, showcasing a cooky cake in a collaboration video with Rosanna Pansino. Photo by Markiplier/Instagram

With 33 million subscribers , Mark Fischbach, or “Markiplier”, is one of the consistently highest-earning YouTubers on the platform. Coming in at number 3 on Forbes’ 2021 list, with an estimated $38 million in ad revenue .

The Hawaiin-born entrepreneur's philosophy on content-creation hinges on one simple strategy -- focus on the content. Similar to members of the YouTube elite, like MrBeast, Markiplier sees revenue as a means to better content.

One of his most innovative projects was a collaboration channel with fellow creator Ethan Nestor-Darling called “ Unnus Annus .” Translating to “one year” in Latin, the duo created videos every day for one year (366 days to be exact) before promptly deleting the entire channel.

On the “Impaulsive” podcast, Mark shared :

“The whole purpose of it was to let go… I wanted people to care about something and then take it away.”

It reflected the fleetingness of life — and to enjoy it while it’s here.

This is also in keeping with his philosophies on money. Sharing on the same podcast :

“I make an ungodly amount of money. And it feels unfair.”

Like most YouTubers, Markiplier makes a large portion of his income through merchandise sales. His team once bought every black hoodie in the world to fulfill orders for a flash sale.

But, he’s since chosen to donate all the money he makes from selling merchandise to charity.

Instead of living an overly lavish lifestyle, he prefers to spend money on content — his own, his friends', and into upskilling.

He’s currently interning at “ VFX house Corridor Digital ” to learn more about visual effects and filmmaking.

The multi-millionaire is literally washing dishes to learn more about his craft.

For Markiplier, life is about creating and growing — not having created or grown.

