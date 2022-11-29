Quentin Tarantino Confirms He's Written an 8-Part Limited Series To Be Filmed in 2023.

Quentin Tarantino is most known for his slick, neo-noir, feature-length crime films.

Quentin TarantinoPhoto byAlamy/faroutmagazine.uk

But, while promoting his most recent book, "Cinema Speculation", the world-renowned filmmaker, and Torrence California transplant, announced his first step into the world of streaming television.

On a recent episode of "2 Bears 1 Cave", Tarantino shared this,

"Well, I'll say this thing, I'll let something out of the bag now. I won't say anything about what it is or whatever but I have written a tv show -- I've written 8 episodes of a limited series. I've written all 8 episodes, I'll direct all 8 episodes... that might be what I start setting up next year."

The news came as both a shock and a sigh of relief for Tarantino fans around the world. The director had previously shared that he plans to stop making movies after his 10th (with a current library of 9). In an interview with "The National News", Tarantino said,

“I’ve been doing it for 30 years. It’s time to wrap up the show. I’m an entertainer, I want to leave you wanting more.”
Tarantino breaking news regarding his limited series on an episode of "2 Bears 1 Cave"Photo byYour Mom's House/YouTube

Although he's keeping quiet as to what the series is about, and only a handful of people have read it, he's confirmed that it's written and ready to be filmed -- after a little polishing.

Tarantino has always been praised for his film dialogue, and since announcing the twilight of his film career, he's returned to his roots, writing 2 books in 2 years. First, in 2021, his debut novel, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" -- an expansion of the world he created in his award-winning movie with the same name. And now, his second book, "Cinema Speculation", a collection of nonfiction essays about the movies that shaped Tarantino's love for film.

Although his film career is coming to an end, Tarantino has no intention of slowing down. On a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience", Tarantino shared his plans to write a play after finishing his 2 books, and then see how he feels.

Whatever wild, wonderful, or otherwise wacky story the director has cooked up for his limited series, we can be sure all major streaming services will be clamouring to host it.

Until then, we wait.

Hey, I'm Hudson! I write about social media, marketing, and modern entrepreneurship. Hit follow for more stories like this one.

